Concert Program Ads

Level 1
$125

Half Page: 4x5 section. Black and White.

Featured in programs for Band, Orchestra, and Choir concerts, for a total of 3 ads.

Choose Winter or Spring concerts.

Level 2
$150

Full Page: 5x8 section. Black and White.

Featured in programs for Band, Orchestra, and Choir concerts, for a total of 3 ads.

Choose Winter or Spring concerts.

Level 3
$200

Half Page: 4x5 section. Full Color.

Featured in programs for Band, Orchestra, and Choir concerts, for a total of 3 ads.

Choose Winter or Spring concerts.

Level 4
$250

Full Page: 5x8 section. Full Color.

Featured in programs for Band, Orchestra, and Choir concerts, for a total of 3 ads.

Choose Winter or Spring concerts.

Double Your Exposure
$50

Feature your ad in BOTH Winter and Spring concert programs, for a total of 6 ads.

