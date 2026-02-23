Community School of Music and Arts

Community School of Music and Arts

Adult Acting Intensive & Theatre Games (2026)

330 E State St

Ithaca, NY 14850, USA

Adult Acting Intensive - Non-Members
Non-member Rate - Join this focused 7-class theatre training that challenges you to take risks, refine your craft, and perform with purpose. 2nd Saturdays of each month from 9:45am-12:45pm, running 4/11-10/10. Ages: 18+

Session 1: Adult Acting Intensive - Members
Member Rate - Join this focused 7-class theatre training that challenges you to take risks, refine your craft, and perform with purpose. 2nd Saturdays of each month from 9:45am-12:45pm, running 4/11-10/10. Ages: 18+

