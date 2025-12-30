Adult Clinics 2026

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About this event
Please write in a clinic you would be interested in attending.
Fundamentals 1: May 4, 5:30–7:30pm — CMC Spring Valley (Glenwood Springs)
Fundamentals 2: May 11, 5:30–7:30pm — CMC Spring Valley (Glenwood Springs)
Fundamentals 1: June 1, 5:30–7:30pm — Prince Creek Trailhead (Carbondale)
Fundamentals 2: June 8, 5:30–7:30pm — Prince Creek Trailhead (Carbondale)
Fundamentals 1: May 6, 5:30–7:30pm — Snowmass Town Park (Rodeo Lot)
Fundamentals 2: May 13, 5:30–7:30pm — Snowmass Town Park (Rodeo Lot)
Fundamentals 1: May 20, 5:30–7:30pm — Brush Creek Intercept Lot (Snowmass)
Fundamentals 2: May 27, 5:30–7:30pm— Brush Creek Intercept Lot (Snowmass)
Cornering 101: June 10, 5:30–7:30pm — Crown Mountain Park (El Jebel)
Cornering 201: June 15, 5:30–7:30pm — Prince Creek Trailhead (Carbondale)
Cornering 101: June 3, 5:30–7:30pm — Crown Mountain Park (El Jebel)
Cornering 201: June 17, 5:30–7:30pm — Brush Creek Intercept Lot (Snowmass)
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