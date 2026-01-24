Empowered Outreach

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Empowered Outreach

About this event

Empowered Adult Field Day

100 Erby Campbell Blvd

Royse City, TX 75189, USA

Title Sponsor
$3,500

(Presenting Sponsor)

Exclusive top-tier recognition as the official Presenting Sponsor of Adult Field Day.

Includes:

  • Exclusive event naming recognition as Title Sponsor
  • One full team of 8 players included at no additional cost
  • Top logo placement on:
    • Event banners & signage
    • Event website
    • Back of official volunteer shirts
  • Brand exposure to an anticipated 70–100 participants and spectators throughout the event
  • Verbal recognition during opening remarks and awards ceremony
  • Featured social media spotlight before and after the event

💙 Impact:

Your sponsorship helps provide approximately 15-20 trauma therapy sessions for survivors in our community through licensed therapist partnerships.

Hydration Station Sponsor
$2,000

Exclusive branding at all hydration stations throughout the event.

Includes:

  • Includes:
  • Logo placement on hydration signage and coolers
  • Logo placement on back of official volunteer shirts
  • Brand exposure to an anticipated 70–100 participants and spectators throughout the event
  • Recognition as “Hydration Champion Sponsor”
  • On-site verbal recognition
  • Social media acknowledgment

💙 Impact:

Your sponsorship helps provide approximately 6-12 trauma therapy sessions for survivors in our community.

CHAMPIONS OF HEALING SPONSOR
$1,250

(Medal & Awards Sponsor)

Supports medals and awards for winning teams while contributing directly to therapy funding.

Includes:

  • Recognition at awards table
  • Verbal recognition during awards ceremony
  • Logo placement on back of official volunteer shirts
  • Social media acknowledgment

💙 Impact:

Your support helps provide approximately 5–10 trauma therapy sessions for survivors in our community.

MUSIC & ENERGY SPONSOR
$750

(Sound of Healing Partner)

Supports music and event energy throughout Adult Field Day.

Includes:

  • Logo placement near DJ / music area
  • Logo placement on back of official volunteer shirts
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Social media acknowledgment

💙 Impact:

Your sponsorship helps provide approximately 2-4 trauma therapy sessions for survivors in our community.

VOLUNTEER SHIRT SPONSOR
$625

(Impact Crew Partner)

Supports official shirts for our volunteer team who help make Adult Field Day possible.


Includes:

  • Prominent logo placement on the back of all official volunteer shirts
  • Recognition as “Volunteer Shirt Sponsor”
  • Recognition on event signage
  • Social media acknowledgment

💙 Impact:

Your sponsorship helps provide approximately 3-5 trauma therapy sessions for survivors in our community.

ADULT FIELD DAY PLAYER TICKET
$40

(Individual Participant Entry)

Join(Copy the fun, compete with your team, and help fund healing in our community.

Includes:

  • Entry into all Adult Field Day competitions
  • Placement on a team (8 teams of 8 players)
  • Access to all games, activities, and hydration stations
  • Eligibility for medals and awards

💙 Every ticket sold helps provide trauma therapy sessions for survivors in our community.

Add a donation for Empowered Outreach

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