Empowered Adult Field Day

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About this event
(Presenting Sponsor)
Exclusive top-tier recognition as the official Presenting Sponsor of Adult Field Day.
Includes:
Your sponsorship helps provide approximately 15-20 trauma therapy sessions for survivors in our community through licensed therapist partnerships.
Exclusive branding at all hydration stations throughout the event.
Includes:
Your sponsorship helps provide approximately 6-12 trauma therapy sessions for survivors in our community.
(Medal & Awards Sponsor)
Supports medals and awards for winning teams while contributing directly to therapy funding.
Includes:
Your support helps provide approximately 5–10 trauma therapy sessions for survivors in our community.
(Sound of Healing Partner)
Supports music and event energy throughout Adult Field Day.
Includes:
Your sponsorship helps provide approximately 2-4 trauma therapy sessions for survivors in our community.
(Impact Crew Partner)
Supports official shirts for our volunteer team who help make Adult Field Day possible.
Includes:
Your sponsorship helps provide approximately 3-5 trauma therapy sessions for survivors in our community.
(Individual Participant Entry)
Join(Copy the fun, compete with your team, and help fund healing in our community.
Includes:
💙 Every ticket sold helps provide trauma therapy sessions for survivors in our community.
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