A flyer for an adult grief camp features photos of people holding hands and sitting around a campfire in the foreground, with a tent and grassy area in the background.
HealingSheGotFaith

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HealingSheGotFaith

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Adult Grief Camp

Camp Wyman

Wildwood, MO 63025, USA

Adult Grief Camp (Standard – Shared Cabin)
$375

This booking reserves your Standard Ticket for HealingSheGotFaith Adult Grief Camp. This booking secures your spot for the full retreat taking place August 28–30, 2026.

📅 Aug 28–30, 2026 | 📍 Camp Wyman in Eureka, MO

Total: $375


Includes shared cabin lodging (5–8 guests), meals & snacks, healing circles, journaling activities, nature time, campfire gathering, and more.


A gentle, supportive space to rest, reflect, and heal in community.

Adult Grief Camp (Shared Private Cabin – 2–4 people)
$500

3 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This booking reserves your Shared Private Cabin Ticket for HealingSheGotFaith Adult Grief Camp, a 3-day retreat for adults navigating loss, grief, and life transitions.

📅 Aug 28–30, 2026 | 📍 Eureka, MO

$500


Ideal for couples, friends, or small groups who want to stay together. Includes a private cabin for 2–4 guests, meals and snacks, healing circles, journaling activities, nature time, campfire gathering, and a HealingSheGotFaith swag bag.

Adult Grief Camp (Solo Private Cabin)
$650

This booking reserves your Solo Private Cabin Ticket for HealingSheGotFaith Adult Grief Camp, a 3-day retreat for adults navigating loss, grief, and life transitions.

📅 Aug 28–30, 2026 | 📍 Eureka



Perfect for guests who prefer privacy during their stay. Includes a private cabin for one guest, meals and snacks, healing circles, journaling activities, nature time, campfire gathering, and a HealingSheGotFaith swag bag.

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