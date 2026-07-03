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This booking reserves your Standard Ticket for HealingSheGotFaith Adult Grief Camp. This booking secures your spot for the full retreat taking place August 28–30, 2026.
📅 Aug 28–30, 2026 | 📍 Camp Wyman in Eureka, MO
Total: $375
Includes shared cabin lodging (5–8 guests), meals & snacks, healing circles, journaling activities, nature time, campfire gathering, and more.
A gentle, supportive space to rest, reflect, and heal in community.
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This booking reserves your Shared Private Cabin Ticket for HealingSheGotFaith Adult Grief Camp, a 3-day retreat for adults navigating loss, grief, and life transitions.
📅 Aug 28–30, 2026 | 📍 Eureka, MO
$500
Ideal for couples, friends, or small groups who want to stay together. Includes a private cabin for 2–4 guests, meals and snacks, healing circles, journaling activities, nature time, campfire gathering, and a HealingSheGotFaith swag bag.
This booking reserves your Solo Private Cabin Ticket for HealingSheGotFaith Adult Grief Camp, a 3-day retreat for adults navigating loss, grief, and life transitions.
📅 Aug 28–30, 2026 | 📍 Eureka
Perfect for guests who prefer privacy during their stay. Includes a private cabin for one guest, meals and snacks, healing circles, journaling activities, nature time, campfire gathering, and a HealingSheGotFaith swag bag.
$
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