Adult Improv Workshops

About this event
Members use the discount code sent out in the newsletter
Become a member to get free enrollment in workshops and discount on show tickets. Membership is required for show participation. Membership valid through summer 2026.
Become a member to get free enrollment in workshops and discount on show tickets. Membership is required for show participation. Membership valid through summer 2026.
Family membership applies to the whole household.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!