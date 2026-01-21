Brazos Valley T R O U P E

Hosted by

Brazos Valley T R O U P E

About this event

Adult Improv Workshops

3705 E 29th St

Bryan, TX 77802, USA

Workshop enrollment
$10

Members use the discount code sent out in the newsletter

Individual Annual Membership
$50

Become a member to get free enrollment in workshops and discount on show tickets. Membership is required for show participation. Membership valid through summer 2026.

Family Annual Membership
$75

Become a member to get free enrollment in workshops and discount on show tickets. Membership is required for show participation. Membership valid through summer 2026.

Family membership applies to the whole household.

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