Adult Membership 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Initiation Fee, one-time fee required upon joining the club
Valid until March 23, 2027
Full Membership, annual (January through December)
Provides participation in a fully coached program for sculling and sweep rowing, including winter land-training
Valid until March 23, 2027
Limited Membership, annual (January through December)
Provides access to the park and dock for rowing personally-owned equipment.
Does not include coaching, access to ARA equipment, or rack space for storing personal equipment
No expiration
Temporary membership one-time fee required upon joining the club
No expiration
Temporary Full Membership (usually over the summer for
college students) not to exceed 3 months
No expiration
Winter land training at Strive (usually December, January and February)
No expiration
Winter land training at Strive (usually December, January and February)
No expiration
Winter land training at Strive (usually December, January and February)
Valid until March 23, 2027
Rack Rental, annual fee (Jan.–Dec.) for personal boat storage (one boat)
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