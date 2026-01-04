Allatoona Rowing Association

Offered by

Allatoona Rowing Association

About the memberships

Adult Membership 2026

Initiation Fee
$150

No expiration

Initiation Fee, one-time fee required upon joining the club

Full Membership
$650

Valid until March 23, 2027

Full Membership, annual (January through December)
Provides participation in a fully coached program for sculling and sweep rowing, including winter land-training

Limited Membership
$300

Valid until March 23, 2027

Limited Membership, annual (January through December)
Provides access to the park and dock for rowing personally-owned equipment.
Does not include coaching, access to ARA equipment, or rack space for storing personal equipment

Temporary Initiation Fee
$75

No expiration

Temporary membership one-time fee required upon joining the club

Temporary Full Membership
$300

No expiration

Temporary Full Membership (usually over the summer for
college students) not to exceed 3 months

Winter Land Training (1 Month)
$75

No expiration

Winter land training at Strive (usually December, January and February)

Winter Land Training (2 Months)
$150

No expiration

Winter land training at Strive (usually December, January and February)

Winter Land Training (3 Months)
$225

No expiration

Winter land training at Strive (usually December, January and February)

Rack Rental
$250

Valid until March 23, 2027

Rack Rental, annual fee (Jan.–Dec.) for personal boat storage (one boat)

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