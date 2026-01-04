Allatoona Rowing Association

Allatoona Rowing Association

Adult Membership Prorated 2026

Initiation Fee
$150

No expiration

Initiation Fee, one-time fee required upon joining the club

Spring Prorated Full Membership
$520

Valid until February 20, 2027

Joining April 1 - June 30th Full Membership, annual prorated Provides participation in a fully coached program

Summer Prorated Full Membership
$390

Valid until February 20, 2027

Joining July 1 - September 30th Full Membership, annual prorated Provides participation in a fully coached program

Fall Prorated Full Membership
$273

Valid until February 20, 2027

Joining October 1 - December 31st Full Membership, annual prorated Provides participation in a fully coached program

Spring Prorated Limited Membership
$240

Valid until February 20, 2027

Joining April 1 - June 30th Limited Membership, annual prorated Not a coached program, use of own equipment.

Summer Prorated Limited Membership
$180

Valid until February 20, 2027

Joining July 1 - September 30th Limited Membership, annual prorated Not a coached program, use of own equipment.

Fall Prorated Limited Membership
$126

Valid until February 20, 2027

Joining October 1 - December 31st Limited Membership, annual prorated Not a coached program, use of own equipment.

