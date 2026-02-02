2027 Adult One-Day Admission Pass

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About this event
Brooksville, Florida 34602
This pass grants one‑day admission to the Deafstock Music & Art Festival 2027 for Friday or Saturday. If purchasing a two‑day combination or multiple tickets, please select different dates for each pass. One‑day visitors are not permitted to stay overnight at the Farm of Dreams Resort. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.
Important Details
Tickets are non‑refundable, but fully paid tickets may be transferred to another person.
$
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