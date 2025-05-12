Adult Prom

3905 Club Rancho Dr

Palmdale, CA 93551, USA

Couples (2 tickets)
$150
groupTicketCaption
A ticket for you and your significant other! Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Single
$80
Includes 1 ticket, come with friend & have fun! Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing