Next Level Academy Prep
Adult Prom
3905 Club Rancho Dr
Palmdale, CA 93551, USA
Couples (2 tickets)
$150
A ticket for you and your significant other! Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Single
$80
Includes 1 ticket, come with friend & have fun! Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
