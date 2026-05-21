Doc Hills Family Care Home

Hosted by

Doc Hills Family Care Home

About this event

All White Party: Senior Prom Edition

1004 Leak St

Rockingham, NC 28379, USA

General Admission
$30

First Come, First Serve Seating

Dynamic Duo
$55
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The Dynamic Duo ticket is perfect for those who want to experience the evening with a friend, family member, or significant. Enjoy full event access, first come first serve seating, TWO guests at a special bundled rate — because unforgettable memories are even better when made side by side.

Reserved Table
$400

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Upgrade your experience with a reserved table for your group of 8.
Reserved sign and seating for your group.


Sponsor a Resident
$35

Sponsor a resident or senior to attend the All White Affair! When checking out, please include the attendee’s name. If no name is provided, we will donate the ticket to someone on your behalf. Your generosity ensures that seniors in our community can experience this elevated summer celebration.

Add a donation for Doc Hills Family Care Home

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