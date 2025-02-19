Unlost United

Hosted by

Unlost United

About this event

Electric Dream Storm: Party Like It's 99 - Adult Prom

408 Orleans Ave

Dell Rapids, SD 57022, USA

Adult Prom Ticket
$25
🎟️ Adult Prom Ticket - $25 per person 🎟️ Your $25 ticket includes: A delicious meal & dessert 🍽️🍰 CASH BAR Complimentary wine with supper 🍷 A fun-filled night of dancing & great music 🎶 Photo opportunities s to capture the memories 📸 Access to the silent auction & raffle 🎁 Memories made with friends for a great cause 👫 All proceeds support Unlost United, helping to locate missing persons, runaways, and cold cases. Join us for a night of fun, laughter, and giving back!
Couples Ticket
$45
🎟️ Adult Prom Ticket - $45 per Couple/ Bestie 🎟️ Your $45 ticket includes: A delicious meal & dessert 🍽️🍰CASH BAR Complimentary wine with supper 🍷 A fun-filled night of dancing & great music 🎶 Photo opportunities capture the memories 📸 Access to the silent auction & raffle 🎁 Memories made with friends for a great cause 👫 All proceeds support Unlost United, helping to locate missing persons, runaways, and cold cases. Join us for a night of fun, laughter, and giving back!
Private Table for 8
$140
🎟️ Adult Prom Ticket. This is an amazing private table for you and your friends. Receive discounted rate of $17.50 a ticket A delicious meal & dessert 🍽️🍰CASH BAR Complimentary wine with supper 🍷 A fun-filled night of dancing & great music 🎶 Photo opportunities to capture the memories 📸 Access to the silent auction & raffle 🎁 Memories made with friends for a great cause 👫 All proceeds support Unlost United, helping to locate missing persons, runaways, and cold cases. Join us for a night of fun, laughter, and giving back!
Add a donation for Unlost United

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!