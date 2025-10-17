2026 Ellsworth Adult Social Sponsors

With a tax-deductible donation of $1000, you will receive the benefits of Platinum sponsorship, plus

-Premier logo placement (largest size & top positioning) on all Adult Social signage/materials

-Logo displayed at major Spring 2026 H&S events including the Adult Social, Spring Fest, and Someone Special Soiree

-Logo and website featured on all Ellsworth H&S fundraising websites for Spring 2026 events

-Logo displayed on H&S magnet sent to all Ellsworth families

-Featured as a “Sponsor Spotlight” in a spring 2026 digital H&S newsletter

-Option to host display table at Spring Fest (May 1, 2026) or to send a one-page printed flyer home to all families