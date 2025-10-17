2026 Ellsworth Adult Social Sponsors

Hosted by
About this event
With a tax-deductible donation of $150, your business name and logo will be featured prominently on the night of the event.
With a tax-deductible donation of $300, your business name and logo will be featured on all promotional materials and displayed prominently on the night of the event.
With a tax-deductible donation of $500, you will receive the benefits of Gold sponsorship, plus two additional perks: your business will be acknowledged by event speakers, with the option to include a message of up to 100 words about your business, and you will receive a dedicated social media post on our Ellsworth Home and School social media pages in the weeks leading up to the event.
With a tax-deductible donation of $1000, you will receive the benefits of Platinum sponsorship, plus
-Premier logo placement (largest size & top positioning) on all Adult Social signage/materials
-Logo displayed at major Spring 2026 H&S events including the Adult Social, Spring Fest, and Someone Special Soiree
-Logo and website featured on all Ellsworth H&S fundraising websites for Spring 2026 events
-Logo displayed on H&S magnet sent to all Ellsworth families
-Featured as a “Sponsor Spotlight” in a spring 2026 digital H&S newsletter
-Option to host display table at Spring Fest (May 1, 2026) or to send a one-page printed flyer home to all families
