Naperville Dist 203 Home & School Association - Ellsworth Home And School Association

Naperville Dist 203 Home & School Association - Ellsworth Home And School Association

2026 Ellsworth Adult Social Sponsors

131 S Loomis St

Naperville, IL 60540

Silver Sponsor
$150

With a tax-deductible donation of $150, your business name and logo will be featured prominently on the night of the event.

Gold Sponsor
$300

With a tax-deductible donation of $300, your business name and logo will be featured on all promotional materials and displayed prominently on the night of the event.

Platinum Sponsor
$500

With a tax-deductible donation of $500, you will receive the benefits of Gold sponsorship, plus two additional perks: your business will be acknowledged by event speakers, with the option to include a message of up to 100 words about your business, and you will receive a dedicated social media post on our Ellsworth Home and School social media pages in the weeks leading up to the event.

Diamond Sponsor
$1,000

With a tax-deductible donation of $1000, you will receive the benefits of Platinum sponsorship, plus

-Premier logo placement (largest size & top positioning) on all Adult Social signage/materials

-Logo displayed at major Spring 2026 H&S events including the Adult Social, Spring Fest, and Someone Special Soiree

-Logo and website featured on all Ellsworth H&S fundraising websites for Spring 2026 events

-Logo displayed on H&S magnet sent to all Ellsworth families

-Featured as a “Sponsor Spotlight” in a spring 2026 digital H&S newsletter

-Option to host display table at Spring Fest (May 1, 2026) or to send a one-page printed flyer home to all families

