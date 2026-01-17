Adult Social at Ryfe

Hosted by
About this event
Your ticket includes 1 drink ticket, a delicious buffet dinner, music bingo with prizes, a silent auction, raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle, and happy hour drink prices all night! Wine tasting and bourbon tasting experiences are also available for $20 each.
This special experience is available as an add-on to your admission ticket! Enjoy a guided tasting of a variety of wines.
This special experience is available as an add-on to your admission ticket! Enjoy a guided tasting of a variety of bourbons.
Pre-purchase 10 raffle tickets for $10. Pickup your tickets at the ticket table when you arrive. Additional tickets will be available for purchase at the event, cash only.
Pre-purchase 25 raffle tickets for $20. Pickup your tickets at the ticket table when you arrive. Additional tickets will be available for purchase at the event, cash only.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!