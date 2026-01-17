HHSPTO

Hosted by

HHSPTO

About this event

Adult Social at Ryfe

400 NJ-38 Space 1375

Moorestown, NJ 08057, USA

Admission + 1 drink ticket
$49

Your ticket includes 1 drink ticket, a delicious buffet dinner, music bingo with prizes, a silent auction, raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle, and happy hour drink prices all night! Wine tasting and bourbon tasting experiences are also available for $20 each.

Wine Tasting Experience
$20

This special experience is available as an add-on to your admission ticket! Enjoy a guided tasting of a variety of wines.

Bourbon Tasting Experience
$20

This special experience is available as an add-on to your admission ticket! Enjoy a guided tasting of a variety of bourbons.

10 Raffle Tickets
$10

Pre-purchase 10 raffle tickets for $10. Pickup your tickets at the ticket table when you arrive. Additional tickets will be available for purchase at the event, cash only.

25 Raffle Tickets
$20

Pre-purchase 25 raffle tickets for $20. Pickup your tickets at the ticket table when you arrive. Additional tickets will be available for purchase at the event, cash only.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!