Ellsworth Adult Social Raffle

1. Tuk Tuk Naperville Tour
Enjoy a 1 hour tour on a Tuk Tuk for up to 6 people.
Retail value: $125.
2. Kendra Scott Pearl Necklace and Purse from Karisma Bo
Leighton Gold Pearl Strand Necklace in Freshwater Cultured Pearl from Kendra Scott. Purse, scarf, and bracelet from Karisma Boutique. Retail value: $184.
3. Downtown Naperville Adventures
Enjoy Downtown Naperville: One week of adult aerial fitness at AIR Aerial Fitness, a $20 gift certificate to Naperville Running Company, a $50 gift card to enjoy in downtown Naperville, and a $25 gift card to TInker. Retail value: $145.
4. Big Blue Swim Basket
This Big Blue Swim Basket comes with 4 lessons, goggles and a towel. Retail value $140.
5. Chicago Steel - Tickets, Bobblehead, and Lunchbox
Chicago Steel fans will enjoy a lunchbox, bobblehead and 4 tickets to a home game! Retail value: $75
6. Chicago Wolves and Lou Malnati's
2 tickets to a Chicago Wolves for home game 2024-2025 season and a $25 gift certificate to Lou Malnati's. Retail value: $81.
7. Naperville Food Tour
Enjoy gift certificates to Egg Harbor ($30), Everdine's ($25), Portillo's ($25), and JoJo's Shake Bar ($25). Retail value: $105.
8. Dinner and a Movie
Enjoy a two glass pints, a glass howler, and $50 gift card to Miskatonic in Naperville. Then, visit Hollywood Blvd Cinema in Woodridge with your two movie passes. Retail value: $95.
11. Grow Well Yoga, Barre, & Fitness - 5 Class Pack
5 class pack gift certificate to Grow Well Yoga, Barre, & Fitness in 5th Avenue Station. Retail value: $100.
12. Lessons for the Kids
Need a new activity for your child? This package includes a gift certificate for two free lessons at Bach to Rock Naperville, a free week with uniform at World Class Tae Kwon Do, and a 30-minute private lesson and a drop-in childhood music class at Sing with Emily. Retail value: $220.
13. Indoor Fun for the Kids
Explore indoor fun in the area with your kids! This package includes a $75 gift certificate to Naperville Yard, a set of 4 day passes to the Dupage Children's Museum, and a gift certificate to Enchanted Castle in Lombard for $40 of game play, a large pizza, and pitcher of soda. Retail value $210.
14. 2013 Bottle of Dom Perignon
Retail value: $250.
15. Lunch with Principal Rutan
Have your student enjoy lunch with Ms. Rutan! Retail value: Priceless!
Ellsworth Yard Sign
Be one of the first to own the new Ellsworth yard sign! You can win a yard sign with the mask contest at tonight's event. Otherwise, we have a very limited number of signs available for sale tonight. Note: This is a purchase, not a raffle item.
