Adult Winter Hockey Registration 2025

AS OF 11/24 YOU MUST BE DRAFTED ALREADY
TO PURCHASE THIS.
B League will be a draft league and capped out at 48 players and 6 goalies. If you sign up and are not drafted your registration may be refunded. Regular registration closes on 11/16/2025, anything after 11/16/2025 will incur a $50 late fee. No registrations will be accepted after draft is completed.
C League will be a draft league and capped out at 48 players and 6 goalies. If you sign up and are not drafted your registration may be refunded. Regular registration closes on 11/16/2025, anything after 11/16/2025 will incur a $50 late fee. No registrations will be accepted after draft is completed.
Note: C League will have a skill level assessment to ensure that it can accommodate beginner players. The League Commissioner may move players to B league if deemed necessary.
