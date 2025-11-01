Shasta Roller Hockey League

Adult Winter Hockey Registration 2025

20155 Viking Way

Redding, CA 96003, USA

Adult B League
$195

AS OF 11/24 YOU MUST BE DRAFTED ALREADY

TO PURCHASE THIS.

B League will be a draft league and capped out at 48 players and 6 goalies. If you sign up and are not drafted your registration may be refunded. Regular registration closes on 11/16/2025, anything after 11/16/2025 will incur a $50 late fee. No registrations will be accepted after draft is completed.

Adult C League
$195

AS OF 11/24 YOU MUST BE DRAFTED ALREDY TO PURCHASE THIS.

C League will be a draft league and capped out at 48 players and 6 goalies. If you sign up and are not drafted your registration may be refunded. Regular registration closes on 11/16/2025, anything after 11/16/2025 will incur a $50 late fee. No registrations will be accepted after draft is completed.
Note: C League will have a skill level assessment to ensure that it can accommodate beginner players. The League Commissioner may move players to B league if deemed necessary.

