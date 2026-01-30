Advance Ashley's Angels Top Golf Event

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Includes 3 hours of Topgolf play, food, raffle opportunities, and more at Topgolf Greensboro. 100% of proceeds support Ashley’s Angels and help kids in need in our communities.
*Pay With Cash $75* Includes 3 hours of Topgolf play, food, raffle opportunities, and more at Topgolf Greensboro. 100% of proceeds support Ashley’s Angels and help kids in need in our communities.
*Pay With Cash $75* Includes 3 hours of Topgolf play, food, raffle opportunities, and more at Topgolf Greensboro. 100% of proceeds support Ashley’s Angels and help kids in need in our communities.
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