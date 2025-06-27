Advanced Academics Academy Foundation LLC's Shop

Kindergarten introduces foundational concepts in literacy, numeracy, and problem-solving, while also emphasizing social-emotional learning and independence.
But really I bet you liked snacktime and recess best!
Kindergarten introduces foundational concepts in literacy, numeracy, and problem-solving, while also emphasizing social-emotional learning and independence.
But really I bet you liked snacktime and recess best!
1st Grade
$100
It's a year where students build on the foundational skills learned in kindergarten. First graders often approach learning with enthusiasm and curiosity. Did you have a favorite activity you did in 1st grade? Tasting paste doesn't count!
It's a year where students build on the foundational skills learned in kindergarten. First graders often approach learning with enthusiasm and curiosity. Did you have a favorite activity you did in 1st grade? Tasting paste doesn't count!
2nd Grade
$100
In essence, second grade is a year of refinement and expansion, where students solidify their academic foundation while also developing important social and emotional skills to prepare them for the next level of their education.
In essence, second grade is a year of refinement and expansion, where students solidify their academic foundation while also developing important social and emotional skills to prepare them for the next level of their education.
3rd Grade
$100
Transition from "learning to read" to "reading to learn." Science introduces more hands-on experiments, and social studies may explore local communities and the history of the United States.
Transition from "learning to read" to "reading to learn." Science introduces more hands-on experiments, and social studies may explore local communities and the history of the United States.
4th Grade
$100
Fourth graders are encouraged to be more independent in their learning, researching, planning, and revising work.
Fourth graders are encouraged to be more independent in their learning, researching, planning, and revising work.
5th Grade
$100
5th grade has more challenging academic work in preparation for middle school. Students in fifth grade continue to build upon their foundational skills in subjects like math, reading, writing, and social studies, while also developing increased independence and responsibility.
5th grade has more challenging academic work in preparation for middle school. Students in fifth grade continue to build upon their foundational skills in subjects like math, reading, writing, and social studies, while also developing increased independence and responsibility.
6th grade
$100
Sixth grade is a good time to foster organizational skills and encourage independent learning, as students prepare for the more demanding years ahead.
Sixth grade is a good time to foster organizational skills and encourage independent learning, as students prepare for the more demanding years ahead.
ELA - 7th/8th
$100
ELA encompasses a wide range of activities, including analyzing literature, practicing different writing styles, engaging in discussions, and building vocabulary. The curriculum is designed to help students become effective communicators and critical thinkers.
ELA encompasses a wide range of activities, including analyzing literature, practicing different writing styles, engaging in discussions, and building vocabulary. The curriculum is designed to help students become effective communicators and critical thinkers.
Math - 7th/8th
$100
Art
$100
These classes can cover a wide range of subjects, including drawing, painting, sculpture, and digital art, and may also incorporate art history and theory.
These classes can cover a wide range of subjects, including drawing, painting, sculpture, and digital art, and may also incorporate art history and theory.
PE
$100
PE is a school subject focused on developing physical fitness, movement skills, and an understanding of health and wellness through physical activity. It encompasses various sports, exercises, and movement-based activities designed to improve physical health, cognitive skills, and social interaction.
PE is a school subject focused on developing physical fitness, movement skills, and an understanding of health and wellness through physical activity. It encompasses various sports, exercises, and movement-based activities designed to improve physical health, cognitive skills, and social interaction.
Music
$100
Music class is for students learning to play an instrument, singing, understanding music theory, and exploring music history and culture.
Music class is for students learning to play an instrument, singing, understanding music theory, and exploring music history and culture.
Add a donation for Advanced Academics Academy Foundation LLC
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!