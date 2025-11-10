Arts In The Burg

ADVANCED STAINED GLASS 201: 3-SESSION Open Workshop Series

207 S Cedar Ave, South Pittsburg, TN 37380, USA

ADVANCED OPEN WORKSHOP 3 PART SERIES
$125

8 left!

this ticket includes equipment and materials to make a small project with up to 15 pieces.

Can’t Afford Full Price
$80

8 left!

Want to come but truly can’t afford full price? We would love to have you. We ask that you volunteer in exchange, so ask your teacher for more information during class!

I’d like to help by paying a little more
$175

8 left!

Want to help others who may not be able to pay for class otherwise? This option includes your ticket and allows you to help others by paying a little more - your community and the arts thank you!

