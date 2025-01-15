Adventure Academy Spring 2025 T-Shirt Order Form

Product Description The Next Level Unisex Triblend 3/4-Sleeve Raglan combines style with comfort. Crafted from a soft mix of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon, it's ideal for sublimation giving a vintage look. Available in over 20 colors, it features a satin label, curved hem, and is side-seamed to minimize shrinkage. Optimal for DTF transfers and vinyl, customers love its true-to-size fit and versatility for various crafting projects. Ideal for creating unique, comfortable wearable art. Features If sublimating this shirt, customers have found that the 50% polyester content allows the shirt to sublimate while giving a vintage worn in look. 4.3 oz., 50% polyester/25% combed ringspun cotton/25% rayon jersey Fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage Curved bottom hem, flatlock finish 1x1 baby rib-knit set-in collar Sideseamed Satin label

