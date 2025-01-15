Adventure Academy Spring 2025 T-Shirt Order Form

Product Description
The Bella + Canvas Toddler Jersey Tee offers unparalleled softness and quality. Crafted from premium airlume combed and ringspun cotton with heather blends at 52/48, this tee is available in over 30 vibrant colors. Its lightweight, side-seamed construction ensures a optimal fit without shrinkage issues, making it ideal for heat transfer vinyl, dye direct-to-garment, and direct-to-fabric transfers. Customers love its durability and true-to-size design, optimal for various customization projects.
Features
4.2 oz., 100 % combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles
Athletic Heather is 90/10 airlume combed and ringspun cotton/polyester
Heather colors are: 52/48 airlume combed and ringspun cotton/polyester
Side-seamed
Tear-away label
Toddler Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt - Heather Columbia Blue
$5
Toddler Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt - Yellow
$5
Youth Jersey T-Shirt - Lavender Blue
$6
Product Description
The Bella + Canvas Youth Jersey T-Shirt offers unmatched comfort and style. Crafted from 100% airlume combed, ringspun cotton, this 4.2 oz tee features a tear-away label and a sleek, retail fit in over 40 vibrant colors. Ideal for DTF Transfers and other customization techniques, its pre-shrunk fabric maintains softness and size through washes. Customers rave about its durability and optimal fit for various creative projects, making it a top choice for quality and value.
Features
4.2 oz., 100% airlume combed, ringspun cotton, 32 singles
Retail fit
Unisex youth sizing
Sideseamed
Tear away label
Pre-shrunk
Youth Jersey T-Shirt - Natural
$6
Youth Jersey T-Shirt - Gold
$6
Women's Triblend Relaxed Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt - Sunse
$8.50
Product Description
The Bella + Canvas Ladies' Triblend T-Shirt promises comfort and style with a premium blend. Crafted from 50% polyester, 25% combed ringspun cotton, and 25% rayon, this 3.4 oz tee offers a missy fit and comes in over 20 vibrant colors. Its tear-away label and sideseam construction enhance its appeal. Ideal for DTF Transfers, this tee supports various customization techniques like sublimation and bleaching, ensuring a optimal canvas for your creative projects. Customers love its softness and versatile design.
Features
3.4 oz., 50% poly/25% combed ringspun cotton/25% rayon, 40 singles
Solid colors can be found under style # B6400
Heather CVC colors can be found under style # 6400CVC
Vintage Slub colors can be found under style # 6416
Sideseamed
Missy fit
Tear-away label
Women's Triblend Relaxed Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt - Blue
$8.50
Unisex Jersey T-Shirt - Natural
$5.50
Product Description
The Bella + Canvas Unisex Jersey T-Shirt offers unparalleled softness and vibrant color options. Crafted from 100% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, this tee features a retail fit with side seams and a tear-away label for easy rebranding. Available in over 90 shades, including specialty Heathers & Blends, it ensures a optimal match for any project. Ideal for DTF Transfers, screen printing, and heat transfer vinyl, customers rave about its adaptability and true-to-size fit, though some note minor issues with shrinkage and threading.
Features
Heathers & Blends can be found under style # 3001CVC
4.2 oz., 100% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, 32 singles
Ash is 99% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, 1% polyester
Shoulder taping
Side-seamed
Unisex sizing
Retail fit
Pre-shrunk
Tear away label
Unisex Jersey T-Shirt - Yellow
$5.50
Unisex Jersey T-Shirt - Baby Blue
$5.50
Unisex Jersey T-Shirt - Leaf
$5.50
Unisex Jersey Long-Sleeve T-Shirt - Solid White Blend
$12
The Bella + Canvas Unisex Jersey Long-Sleeve T-Shirt offers unmatched comfort and style. Crafted from 52% airlume combed cotton and 48% polyester, this shirt features a retail fit, ribbed cuffs, and is available in over 30 vibrant colors. Pre-shrunk and side-seamed for durability, it’s optimal for custom designs. Ideal for HTV and DTF transfers, its soft yet robust fabric adapts well to various customization techniques, making it a favorite for personalized projects. Customers love its softness and versatility!
Features
4.2 oz., 52% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, 48% polyester, 32 singles
Athletic Heather, Black Heather: 90% Airlume combed ringspun cotton, 10% polyester
Side-seamed
Ribbed cuffs
Pre-shrunk
Retail fit
Tear away label
Unisex Jersey Long-Sleeve T-Shirt - Heather Carolina Blue
$12
Unisex Jersey Long-Sleeve T-Shirt - Heather Brown
$12
Unisex Heavy Blend™ 50/50 Hoodie - Heather Sport Dark Green
$15
Product Description
The Gildan Adult Heavy Blend™ Hood excels in comfort and adaptability. Crafted from a 50/50 cotton-polyester blend, this hoodie features a double-lined hood, pouch pocket, and spandex ribbed cuffs. Available in over 40 vibrant colors, it's designed for durability and ease of customization. Ideal for HTV, sublimation, and embroidery, this hoodie adapts to various crafting needs. Customers love its true-to-size fit and consistent quality, making it optimal for personalized projects.
Features
8 oz., 50% cotton, 50% polyester
Heather Sport colors are 60% polyester, 40% cotton
Safety Orange is compliant with ANSI - ISEA 107 High Visibility Standards
1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex
Double-needle stitching throughout
Pill-resistant air jet yarn
Matching drawcord
Double-lined hood
Pouch pocket
Tear-away label
Unisex Triblend 3/4-Sleeve Raglan - Vintage Black / Heather
$10
Product Description
The Next Level Unisex Triblend 3/4-Sleeve Raglan combines style with comfort. Crafted from a soft mix of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon, it's ideal for sublimation giving a vintage look. Available in over 20 colors, it features a satin label, curved hem, and is side-seamed to minimize shrinkage. Optimal for DTF transfers and vinyl, customers love its true-to-size fit and versatility for various crafting projects. Ideal for creating unique, comfortable wearable art.
Features
If sublimating this shirt, customers have found that the 50% polyester content allows the shirt to sublimate while giving a vintage worn in look.
4.3 oz., 50% polyester/25% combed ringspun cotton/25% rayon jersey
Fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage
Curved bottom hem, flatlock finish
1x1 baby rib-knit set-in collar
Sideseamed
Satin label
Women's Flowy Racerback Tank - White Marble
$10
Product Description
The Bella + Canvas Ladies' Flowy Racerback Tank offers comfort and style with its diverse fabric blends. it features a mix of rayon, polyester, and cotton options ensuring softness and durability. The racerback design and drapey fit enhance its appeal for various customizations, including DTF Transfers, sublimation for polyester-rich options, and more. Customers appreciate its flattering fit and versatility, though some advise sizing up for the optimal fit.
Features
Marble colors are 3.5 oz., 91% polyester/ 9% combed ringspun cotton
Racerback with sheering at seam
Merrowed bottom hem
Easy, drapey fit
Sideseamed
Tear-away label
Heather Navy is 3.7 oz., 70% rayon, 30% poly, 32 single
Women's Heathered Relaxed Jersey T-Shirt - Heather Deep Teal
$7.50
Product Description
The Bella + Canvas Ladies' Heathered Relaxed Jersey T-Shirt is a crafter's delight for personalized projects. Made with a soft blend of 52% Airlume combed cotton and 48% polyester, available in over 30 vibrant colors, this tee features a comfortable missy fit and tear-away label for easy customization. Ideal for DTF Transfers, direct-to-garment, and more, crafters find these shirts optimal for creating unique, high-quality designs. Customers love the fit, feel, and adaptability of these tees for various creative endeavors.
Features
4.2 oz., 52% Airlume combed ringspun cotton, 48% polyester, 32 singles
Dark Grey Heather and Deep Heather: 52% combed and ringspun cotton , 48% polyester
Sideseamed
Missy fit
Tear-away label
Women's Premium Blend T - Olive Heather
$5.50
Product Description
The Tultex Ladies' Premium Blend T offers lasting comfort and vibrant style. Crafted from a 50% combed ring-spun cotton and 50% polyester blend, this T-shirt is pre-washed to minimize shrinkage and designed for durability with double-needle stitching. Available in 9 stunning colors, it features a ribbed crewneck and a modern side-seamed fit. Ideal for DTF Transfers, bleaching, and heat transfer vinyl, its high-quality fabric supports various customization techniques. Customers appreciate the lasting quality and vibrant colors, though they suggest sizing up.
Features
4.3 oz., 50% combed ring-spun USA premium cotton/50% polyester
Double-needle sleeves and bottom hem
Pre-washed to minimize shrinkage
Taped neck and shoulders
USMCA Certified
Ribbed crewneck
Reactive-dyed
Side seams
Tear away label
Women's Heathered Relaxed Jersey T-Shirt - Heather Blue Lag
$7.50
Product Description
The Bella + Canvas Ladies' Heathered Relaxed Jersey T-Shirt is a crafter's delight for personalized projects. Made with a soft blend of 52% Airlume combed cotton and 48% polyester, available in over 30 vibrant colors, this tee features a comfortable missy fit and tear-away label for easy customization. Ideal for DTF Transfers, direct-to-garment, and more, crafters find these shirts optimal for creating unique, high-quality designs. Customers love the fit, feel, and adaptability of these tees for various creative endeavors.
Features
4.2 oz., 52% Airlume combed ringspun cotton, 48% polyester, 32 singles
Dark Grey Heather and Deep Heather: 52% combed and ringspun cotton , 48% polyester
Sideseamed
Missy fit
Tear-away label
Yellow Tote
$3
Product Description
The BAGedge 6 oz. Canvas Promo Tote offers versatility and quality. Available in over 10 vibrant colors, this 100% cotton canvas tote features sturdy self-fabric handles and a spacious 14 1/2” W x 16”H size. Ideal for heat transfer vinyl, embroidery, and more, crafters love its adaptability for business logos and personalized gifts. Despite some durability concerns, the overall value and customization potential shine through. Optimal for a range of creative projects!
Features
6 oz., 100% cotton canvas
Self-fabric handles
14 1/2” W x 16”H
