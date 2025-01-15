Adventure Academy Spring 2025 T-Shirt Order Form

Toddler Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt - White item
Toddler Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt - White
$5
Product Description The Bella + Canvas Toddler Jersey Tee offers unparalleled softness and quality. Crafted from premium airlume combed and ringspun cotton with heather blends at 52/48, this tee is available in over 30 vibrant colors. Its lightweight, side-seamed construction ensures a optimal fit without shrinkage issues, making it ideal for heat transfer vinyl, dye direct-to-garment, and direct-to-fabric transfers. Customers love its durability and true-to-size design, optimal for various customization projects. Features 4.2 oz., 100 % combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles Athletic Heather is 90/10 airlume combed and ringspun cotton/polyester Heather colors are: 52/48 airlume combed and ringspun cotton/polyester Side-seamed Tear-away label
Toddler Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt - Heather Columbia Blue item
Toddler Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt - Heather Columbia Blue
$5
Toddler Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt - Yellow item
Toddler Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt - Yellow
$5
Youth Jersey T-Shirt - Lavender Blue item
Youth Jersey T-Shirt - Lavender Blue
$6
Product Description The Bella + Canvas Youth Jersey T-Shirt offers unmatched comfort and style. Crafted from 100% airlume combed, ringspun cotton, this 4.2 oz tee features a tear-away label and a sleek, retail fit in over 40 vibrant colors. Ideal for DTF Transfers and other customization techniques, its pre-shrunk fabric maintains softness and size through washes. Customers rave about its durability and optimal fit for various creative projects, making it a top choice for quality and value. Features 4.2 oz., 100% airlume combed, ringspun cotton, 32 singles Retail fit Unisex youth sizing Sideseamed Tear away label Pre-shrunk
Youth Jersey T-Shirt - Natural item
Youth Jersey T-Shirt - Natural
$6
Youth Jersey T-Shirt - Gold item
Youth Jersey T-Shirt - Gold
$6
Women's Triblend Relaxed Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt - Sunse item
Women's Triblend Relaxed Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt - Sunse
$8.50
Product Description The Bella + Canvas Ladies' Triblend T-Shirt promises comfort and style with a premium blend. Crafted from 50% polyester, 25% combed ringspun cotton, and 25% rayon, this 3.4 oz tee offers a missy fit and comes in over 20 vibrant colors. Its tear-away label and sideseam construction enhance its appeal. Ideal for DTF Transfers, this tee supports various customization techniques like sublimation and bleaching, ensuring a optimal canvas for your creative projects. Customers love its softness and versatile design. Features 3.4 oz., 50% poly/25% combed ringspun cotton/25% rayon, 40 singles Solid colors can be found under style # B6400 Heather CVC colors can be found under style # 6400CVC Vintage Slub colors can be found under style # 6416 Sideseamed Missy fit Tear-away label
Women's Triblend Relaxed Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt - Blue item
Women's Triblend Relaxed Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt - Blue
$8.50
Unisex Jersey T-Shirt - Natural item
Unisex Jersey T-Shirt - Natural
$5.50
Product Description The Bella + Canvas Unisex Jersey T-Shirt offers unparalleled softness and vibrant color options. Crafted from 100% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, this tee features a retail fit with side seams and a tear-away label for easy rebranding. Available in over 90 shades, including specialty Heathers & Blends, it ensures a optimal match for any project. Ideal for DTF Transfers, screen printing, and heat transfer vinyl, customers rave about its adaptability and true-to-size fit, though some note minor issues with shrinkage and threading. Features Heathers & Blends can be found under style # 3001CVC 4.2 oz., 100% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, 32 singles Ash is 99% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, 1% polyester Shoulder taping Side-seamed Unisex sizing Retail fit Pre-shrunk Tear away label
Unisex Jersey T-Shirt - Yellow item
Unisex Jersey T-Shirt - Yellow
$5.50
Unisex Jersey T-Shirt - Baby Blue item
Unisex Jersey T-Shirt - Baby Blue
$5.50
Unisex Jersey T-Shirt - Leaf item
Unisex Jersey T-Shirt - Leaf
$5.50
Unisex Jersey Long-Sleeve T-Shirt - Solid White Blend item
Unisex Jersey Long-Sleeve T-Shirt - Solid White Blend
$12
The Bella + Canvas Unisex Jersey Long-Sleeve T-Shirt offers unmatched comfort and style. Crafted from 52% airlume combed cotton and 48% polyester, this shirt features a retail fit, ribbed cuffs, and is available in over 30 vibrant colors. Pre-shrunk and side-seamed for durability, it’s optimal for custom designs. Ideal for HTV and DTF transfers, its soft yet robust fabric adapts well to various customization techniques, making it a favorite for personalized projects. Customers love its softness and versatility! Features 4.2 oz., 52% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, 48% polyester, 32 singles Athletic Heather, Black Heather: 90% Airlume combed ringspun cotton, 10% polyester Side-seamed Ribbed cuffs Pre-shrunk Retail fit Tear away label
Unisex Jersey Long-Sleeve T-Shirt - Heather Carolina Blue item
Unisex Jersey Long-Sleeve T-Shirt - Heather Carolina Blue
$12
Unisex Jersey Long-Sleeve T-Shirt - Heather Brown item
Unisex Jersey Long-Sleeve T-Shirt - Heather Brown
$12
Unisex Heavy Blend™ 50/50 Hoodie - Heather Sport Dark Green item
Unisex Heavy Blend™ 50/50 Hoodie - Heather Sport Dark Green
$15
Product Description The Gildan Adult Heavy Blend™ Hood excels in comfort and adaptability. Crafted from a 50/50 cotton-polyester blend, this hoodie features a double-lined hood, pouch pocket, and spandex ribbed cuffs. Available in over 40 vibrant colors, it's designed for durability and ease of customization. Ideal for HTV, sublimation, and embroidery, this hoodie adapts to various crafting needs. Customers love its true-to-size fit and consistent quality, making it optimal for personalized projects. Features 8 oz., 50% cotton, 50% polyester Heather Sport colors are 60% polyester, 40% cotton Safety Orange is compliant with ANSI - ISEA 107 High Visibility Standards 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex Double-needle stitching throughout Pill-resistant air jet yarn Matching drawcord Double-lined hood Pouch pocket Tear-away label
Unisex Triblend 3/4-Sleeve Raglan - Vintage Black / Heather item
Unisex Triblend 3/4-Sleeve Raglan - Vintage Black / Heather
$10
Product Description The Next Level Unisex Triblend 3/4-Sleeve Raglan combines style with comfort. Crafted from a soft mix of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon, it's ideal for sublimation giving a vintage look. Available in over 20 colors, it features a satin label, curved hem, and is side-seamed to minimize shrinkage. Optimal for DTF transfers and vinyl, customers love its true-to-size fit and versatility for various crafting projects. Ideal for creating unique, comfortable wearable art. Features If sublimating this shirt, customers have found that the 50% polyester content allows the shirt to sublimate while giving a vintage worn in look. 4.3 oz., 50% polyester/25% combed ringspun cotton/25% rayon jersey Fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage Curved bottom hem, flatlock finish 1x1 baby rib-knit set-in collar Sideseamed Satin label
Women's Flowy Racerback Tank - White Marble item
Women's Flowy Racerback Tank - White Marble
$10
Product Description The Bella + Canvas Ladies' Flowy Racerback Tank offers comfort and style with its diverse fabric blends. it features a mix of rayon, polyester, and cotton options ensuring softness and durability. The racerback design and drapey fit enhance its appeal for various customizations, including DTF Transfers, sublimation for polyester-rich options, and more. Customers appreciate its flattering fit and versatility, though some advise sizing up for the optimal fit. Features Marble colors are 3.5 oz., 91% polyester/ 9% combed ringspun cotton Racerback with sheering at seam Merrowed bottom hem Easy, drapey fit Sideseamed Tear-away label Heather Navy is 3.7 oz., 70% rayon, 30% poly, 32 single
Women's Heathered Relaxed Jersey T-Shirt - Heather Deep Teal item
Women's Heathered Relaxed Jersey T-Shirt - Heather Deep Teal
$7.50
Product Description The Bella + Canvas Ladies' Heathered Relaxed Jersey T-Shirt is a crafter's delight for personalized projects. Made with a soft blend of 52% Airlume combed cotton and 48% polyester, available in over 30 vibrant colors, this tee features a comfortable missy fit and tear-away label for easy customization. Ideal for DTF Transfers, direct-to-garment, and more, crafters find these shirts optimal for creating unique, high-quality designs. Customers love the fit, feel, and adaptability of these tees for various creative endeavors. Features 4.2 oz., 52% Airlume combed ringspun cotton, 48% polyester, 32 singles Dark Grey Heather and Deep Heather: 52% combed and ringspun cotton , 48% polyester Sideseamed Missy fit Tear-away label
Women's Premium Blend T - Olive Heather item
Women's Premium Blend T - Olive Heather
$5.50
Product Description The Tultex Ladies' Premium Blend T offers lasting comfort and vibrant style. Crafted from a 50% combed ring-spun cotton and 50% polyester blend, this T-shirt is pre-washed to minimize shrinkage and designed for durability with double-needle stitching. Available in 9 stunning colors, it features a ribbed crewneck and a modern side-seamed fit. Ideal for DTF Transfers, bleaching, and heat transfer vinyl, its high-quality fabric supports various customization techniques. Customers appreciate the lasting quality and vibrant colors, though they suggest sizing up. Features 4.3 oz., 50% combed ring-spun USA premium cotton/50% polyester Double-needle sleeves and bottom hem Pre-washed to minimize shrinkage Taped neck and shoulders USMCA Certified Ribbed crewneck Reactive-dyed Side seams Tear away label
Women's Heathered Relaxed Jersey T-Shirt - Heather Blue Lag item
Women's Heathered Relaxed Jersey T-Shirt - Heather Blue Lag
$7.50
Yellow Tote item
Yellow Tote
$3
Product Description The BAGedge 6 oz. Canvas Promo Tote offers versatility and quality. Available in over 10 vibrant colors, this 100% cotton canvas tote features sturdy self-fabric handles and a spacious 14 1/2” W x 16”H size. Ideal for heat transfer vinyl, embroidery, and more, crafters love its adaptability for business logos and personalized gifts. Despite some durability concerns, the overall value and customization potential shine through. Optimal for a range of creative projects! Features 6 oz., 100% cotton canvas Self-fabric handles 14 1/2” W x 16”H

