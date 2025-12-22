Arizona Interscholastic Cycling Association

Arizona Interscholastic Cycling Association

About this event

AZ NICA AdventureFest

3939 N Usery Pass Rd

Mesa, AZ 85207

Registered Rider/Coach
Free

Please RSVP so we can get a headcount for our event, this is for riders and coaches that are currently registered and practice ready with AZ NICA.

Try-it-Out Rider/Coach
Free

If you are not registered with the league and you are a 5th-12th grade student, you can try-it -out at our event by completing the following waiver and providing proof of the confirmation at registration the day of the event.

https://app.hellosign.com/s/GUoBgIVw


3 Nights of Camping (Student Leadership)
$68

Camping Thursday(Jan 1st, 1pm) - Sunday (Jan 4th, 12 pm). Available to Student Leadership/GRiT Ambassador families. Group Camping site A and B, bathrooms and showers onsite.

2 Nights of Camping
$44

Camping Friday (Jan 2nd, 1 pm) - Sunday (Jan 4th, 12 pm). Group Camping site A and B, bathrooms and showers onsite.

