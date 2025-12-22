AZ NICA AdventureFest

Hosted by
About this event
Please RSVP so we can get a headcount for our event, this is for riders and coaches that are currently registered and practice ready with AZ NICA.
If you are not registered with the league and you are a 5th-12th grade student, you can try-it -out at our event by completing the following waiver and providing proof of the confirmation at registration the day of the event.
https://app.hellosign.com/s/GUoBgIVw
Camping Thursday(Jan 1st, 1pm) - Sunday (Jan 4th, 12 pm). Available to Student Leadership/GRiT Ambassador families. Group Camping site A and B, bathrooms and showers onsite.
Camping Friday (Jan 2nd, 1 pm) - Sunday (Jan 4th, 12 pm). Group Camping site A and B, bathrooms and showers onsite.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!