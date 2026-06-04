Adventure Day Camp at Victory Acres Ranch Week 6 (July 27-31)

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About this event
If you want to place funds on your child's snack account so they can purchase food from the snack bar which is open during early drop off, Lunch and late pick up; please insert the desired amount in the field.
*The Snack Bar will have breakfast and lunch items available for purchase as well as cool sports drinks and frozen treats for those hot summer days.
**You will be asked for any special instructions such as a daily limit (i.e. no more than 2 items per day, or $10/day or no snacks with Peanuts)
Early drop off at 16811 Whirley Rd. between 6:30am-8am. Please indicate which day or days if you purchase more than one single day ticket in the optional questions below.
*The snack bar will be open for early drop off and breakfast items will be available for purchase (Greek yogurt, Cereal Bar, Muffin, Fresh Fruit, fruit cup, applesauce & yogurt squeezer packs, etc..)
**Please place additional funds on the Snack bar ticket if you intend your child to eat breakfast at the snack bar.
Early drop off at 16811 Whirley Rd. between 6:30am-8am.
*The snack bar will be open for early drop off and breakfast items will be available for purchase (Greek yogurt, Cereal Bar, Muffin, Fresh Fruit, fruit cup, applesauce & yogurt squeezer packs, etc..)
**Please place additional funds on the Snack bar ticket if you intend your child to eat breakfast at the snack bar.
Late Pick-Up will be at 16811 Whirley Rd. between 4:20-6:00pm Monday thru Thursday. Late Pick up is not available on Fridays. Please plan to pick up your child after attending the awards ceremony each Friday at 4pm.
Please indicate in the question below which day or days (If you purchase more than one ticket) you will require late pick up.
*The snack bar will be open during late pick up and items will be available for purchase (Hot Pocket, Chips, fresh fruit, sports drinks, frozen treats, etc..)
**Please place additional funds on the Snack bar ticket if you intend for your child to eat at the snack bar.
Late Pick-Up will be at 16811 Whirley Rd. between 4:20-6:00pm Monday thru Thursday. Late Pick up is not available on Fridays. Please plan to pick up your child after attending the awards ceremony each Friday at 4pm.
Please indicate in the question below which day or days (If you purchase more than one ticket) you will require late pick up.
*The snack bar will be open during late pick up and items will be available for purchase (Hot Pocket, Chips, fresh fruit, sports drinks, frozen treats, etc..)
**Please place additional funds on the Snack bar ticket if you intend for your child to eat at the snack bar.
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