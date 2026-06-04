Adventure Day Camp at Victory Acres Ranch Week 6 (July 27-31)

If you want to place funds on your child's snack account so they can purchase food from the snack bar which is open during early drop off, Lunch and late pick up; please insert the desired amount in the field.

*The Snack Bar will have breakfast and lunch items available for purchase as well as cool sports drinks and frozen treats for those hot summer days.

**You will be asked for any special instructions such as a daily limit (i.e. no more than 2 items per day, or $10/day or no snacks with Peanuts)