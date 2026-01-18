ADVENTURES IN RECOVERY (AiR) 2026 Silent Online Auction!

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Starting bid
Enjoy this brand new in the box, never-been-used 6 quart Slow Cooker! ($60 value) Bought at Kohls in 2024.
Brand new, shippable anywhere within the 48 US states.
Starting bid
Save big on this JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker! Small speaker, big sound! Bluetooth.
(Branded with Qualtrics)
Brand new, shippable anywhere within the 48 US states.
Starting bid
The Naxa 150" Projector shoots the video clearly with high powered LED projection and bluetooth enabled speaker capabilities. Comes with carrying case and sheet to be used as a screen. (Brand new in the box, never been used, branded by Qualtrics)
Brand new, shippable anywhere within the 48 US states.
Starting bid
This image of the Dread Pirate Roberts is signed by the actor Cary Elwes himself. Signed left handed!
Brand new, shippable anywhere within the 48 US states.
Starting bid
This Micronized CREATINE Monohydrate by nutri is $30 on GNC!
Customers find this creatine supplement to be of high quality and good value for money, with positive feedback about its effectiveness and muscle-building benefits, particularly noting improvements in strength and endurance at the gym. The supplement mixes well with any drink, and customers appreciate its pure form.
Brand new, shippable anywhere within the 48 US states.
Expires in Nov. 2027.
Starting bid
High quality AiR Logoed OGIO "Weekender" duffle bag! Show up to your next adventure in style -- this is perfect for weekend excursions.
Brand new, shippable anywhere within the 48 US states.
Starting bid
Adventures are usually $300 - $375. Reserve a spot for yourself or a loved one to a future event! AiR adventures are three day weekends full of 12 Step Sharing, service projects, delicious food and some kind of adventure (Spelunking, Slot Canyons, Ice Fishing, Cold Plunges, etc.). Must be used before Dec. 31st 2026.
Starting bid
50 lbs. of firewood. Great for 1 large fire, or 2 short smaller fires. Seasoned in dry cabinet for over 1 year, not exposed to elements, a combination of blue spruce, dogwood, rose bush, and elm wood pieces cut to size. Includes a shoe size box of kindling, also seasoned.
(Not available for shipping, pick up or car delivery in Utah only.)
Starting bid
Two packages of Korean Bros Kim Chi and one package of Cheese Tteokim noodles provides over 4 lbs of Korean Bros deliciousness!
Starting bid
Brand new! Charcoal gray apron, tongs, spatula, and grill fork ready for your summer grilling!
(Branded by Qualtrics)
Brand new, shippable anywhere within the 48 US states.
Starting bid
12 oz Shampoo
12 oz Conditioner
12 oz Smoothing Cream
32 oz Body Wash
$50 value for all four! Aluram offers curated "Trio Box" gift sets designed for specific hair needs, featuring clean, vegan, coconut water-based formulas. These sets typically include a shampoo, conditioner, and a styling or treatment product. Includes 32 oz of Body wash as well.
Brand new, shippable anywhere within the 48 US states.
Starting bid
12 oz Shampoo
12 oz Conditioner
12 oz Smoothing Cream
32 oz Body Wash
$50 value for all four! Aluram offers curated "Trio Box" gift sets designed for specific hair needs, featuring clean, vegan, coconut water-based formulas. These sets typically include a shampoo, conditioner, and a styling or treatment product. Includes 32 oz of Body wash as well.
Brand new, shippable anywhere within the 48 US states.
Starting bid
Starting bid
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Starting bid
Savor an unforgettable meal with this award-winning smoked brisket, slow-smoked to tender, melt-in-your-mouth perfection and seasoned with a savory dry rub. Cooked, sliced, and vacuum-sealed for freshness, it’s ready to heat and serve, perfect for a special family dinner or entertaining guests with minimal fuss. Includes reheating instructions; simply warm and present a restaurant-quality centerpiece that will delight any barbecue lover.
Starting bid
Treat someone special to an exquisite surf-and-turf experience for two, prepared by award-winning chefs. This five-course meal features a crisp salad to start, savory crab cakes, creamy potatoes au gratin, a perfectly cooked steak, and a decadent dessert—each course crafted with premium ingredients and expert technique. Ideal for an intimate celebration or unforgettable night out, this culinary indulgence promises restaurant-quality service and flavors that linger.
Provided By:
Uncle Jesse’s BBQ | Nate & Miriam
Since 2017, this husband-and-wife team has earned 19 Grand & Reserve Grand Championships, 7 World Championship level top-10s, over 10 steak wins, and 40 ancillary titles. Proud to be the first-ever BBQ World Cup qualifier and 2025 SCA Mayor’s Award recipients. We love the friendships BBQ has brought us and share our passion by teaching others and mastering every category.
Starting bid
One of our supporters has donated 3 (THREE) hours of construction help either in labor, consulting, or both!
"I know how to frame, drywall, paint, roof, flooring (carpet, laminate, vinyl)...I've built decks, retaining walls, configured plumbing, and more."
Perfect for unfinished projects!
Starting bid
Check out this Apple Watch!
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS. 45mm (larger face). Sport band and charger cable included.
$130 on Amazon for Refurbished - Excellent, $160 brand new.
BID on this one today!
Starting bid
This beautifully printed 8 inch 3-d Dragon articulates amazingly well and its red and blue design is bound to be loved by someone special in your life.
Starting bid
This fun Labubu is 3-d printed with care and has so much personality!
Starting bid
JLab JBuds Open Wireless Open-Ear Headphones. They retail for $99.99!
Experience JBuds Open Headphones with open-ear design, 18+ hrs playtime, rich bass, Cloud Foam comfort, and clear calls or music while staying aware of your surroundings.
Starting bid
Kate Spade a designer brand, often sell brand new for $90. Get a bid on this beautiful purse for someone in your life today.
Starting bid
This Yaber mini projector with HDMI can go with you anywhere! Google it and see - retail these are $80! Bid on this one and get it while you still can!
Starting bid
It's not too late to donate!
If you have an item you wish to donate to AiR for this auction, email [email protected] and send a photo and a short description of your item and we'll get it posted! We will arrange delivery with you to the winner after the auction is over.
Starting bid
Thank you for considering a donation to Adventures in Recovery!
Starting bid
Thank you for considering a donation to Adventures in Recovery!
Starting bid
Thank you for considering a donation to Adventures in Recovery!
Starting bid
Thank you for considering a donation to Adventures in Recovery!
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