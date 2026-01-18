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ADVENTURES IN RECOVERY AIR

About this event

ADVENTURES IN RECOVERY (AiR) 2026 Silent Online Auction!

Hamilton Beach Programable 6 qt slow cooker item
Hamilton Beach Programable 6 qt slow cooker
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy this brand new in the box, never-been-used 6 quart Slow Cooker! ($60 value) Bought at Kohls in 2024.

Brand new, shippable anywhere within the 48 US states.

JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker item
JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker
$25

Starting bid

Save big on this JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker! Small speaker, big sound! Bluetooth.
(Branded with Qualtrics)
Brand new, shippable anywhere within the 48 US states.

Naxa 150 " Projector (Bluetooth sound) item
Naxa 150 " Projector (Bluetooth sound)
$35

Starting bid

The Naxa 150" Projector shoots the video clearly with high powered LED projection and bluetooth enabled speaker capabilities. Comes with carrying case and sheet to be used as a screen. (Brand new in the box, never been used, branded by Qualtrics)
Brand new, shippable anywhere within the 48 US states.

Princess Bride "Dread Pirate Roberts" signed by Cary Elwes item
Princess Bride "Dread Pirate Roberts" signed by Cary Elwes
$15

Starting bid

This image of the Dread Pirate Roberts is signed by the actor Cary Elwes himself. Signed left handed!


Brand new, shippable anywhere within the 48 US states.

Micronized CREATINE Monohydrate by nutri item
Micronized CREATINE Monohydrate by nutri
$7

Starting bid

This Micronized CREATINE Monohydrate by nutri is $30 on GNC!
Customers find this creatine supplement to be of high quality and good value for money, with positive feedback about its effectiveness and muscle-building benefits, particularly noting improvements in strength and endurance at the gym. The supplement mixes well with any drink, and customers appreciate its pure form. 


Brand new, shippable anywhere within the 48 US states.
Expires in Nov. 2027.

AIR Logoed Duffle Bag item
AIR Logoed Duffle Bag
$10

Starting bid

High quality AiR Logoed OGIO "Weekender" duffle bag! Show up to your next adventure in style -- this is perfect for weekend excursions.

Brand new, shippable anywhere within the 48 US states.

"Adventure Pass!" Join AiR for an Adventure! item
"Adventure Pass!" Join AiR for an Adventure!
$250

Starting bid

Adventures are usually $300 - $375. Reserve a spot for yourself or a loved one to a future event! AiR adventures are three day weekends full of 12 Step Sharing, service projects, delicious food and some kind of adventure (Spelunking, Slot Canyons, Ice Fishing, Cold Plunges, etc.). Must be used before Dec. 31st 2026.

50 lbs of firewood + kindling item
50 lbs of firewood + kindling
$10

Starting bid

50 lbs. of firewood. Great for 1 large fire, or 2 short smaller fires. Seasoned in dry cabinet for over 1 year, not exposed to elements, a combination of blue spruce, dogwood, rose bush, and elm wood pieces cut to size. Includes a shoe size box of kindling, also seasoned.

(Not available for shipping, pick up or car delivery in Utah only.)

Korean Bros Noodles (4 lbs) item
Korean Bros Noodles (4 lbs)
$15

Starting bid

Two packages of Korean Bros Kim Chi and one package of Cheese Tteokim noodles provides over 4 lbs of Korean Bros deliciousness!

Manly Grill Set item
Manly Grill Set
$15

Starting bid

Brand new! Charcoal gray apron, tongs, spatula, and grill fork ready for your summer grilling!
(Branded by Qualtrics)
Brand new, shippable anywhere within the 48 US states.

Aluram trio gift set and body wash item
Aluram trio gift set and body wash
$5

Starting bid

12 oz Shampoo
12 oz Conditioner

12 oz Smoothing Cream

32 oz Body Wash
$50 value for all four! Aluram offers curated "Trio Box" gift sets designed for specific hair needs, featuring clean, vegan, coconut water-based formulas. These sets typically include a shampoo, conditioner, and a styling or treatment product. Includes 32 oz of Body wash as well.


Brand new, shippable anywhere within the 48 US states.

Aluram trio gift set and body wash item
Aluram trio gift set and body wash
$5

Starting bid

12 oz Shampoo
12 oz Conditioner

12 oz Smoothing Cream

32 oz Body Wash
$50 value for all four! Aluram offers curated "Trio Box" gift sets designed for specific hair needs, featuring clean, vegan, coconut water-based formulas. These sets typically include a shampoo, conditioner, and a styling or treatment product. Includes 32 oz of Body wash as well.


Brand new, shippable anywhere within the 48 US states.

Coca-Cola Vintage Chic Cooler/Warmer Mini Fridge, 110V/12V, item
Coca-Cola Vintage Chic Cooler/Warmer Mini Fridge, 110V/12V,
$15

Starting bid

  • Iconic Design: A classic Coca-Cola collectible featuring the iconic signature logo, perfect for Coca-Cola fans and collectors.
  • Compact and Lightweight: Measures 7.25" W x 10.25" D x 10.75" H and weighs only 4 lbs, making it easy to carry and store.
  • Versatile Usage: Ideal for storing food, drinks, snacks, breast milk, insulin, medications, as well as skincare and beauty products.
  • Advanced Technology: Features unique semiconductor operation that is energy-efficient, ultra-quiet, and 100% environmentally friendly.
  • Flexible Power Options: Includes AC, DC, and USB power options for ultimate flexibility; perfect for indoor or outdoor use.
  • Portable Convenience: Lightweight profile with a 4-liter capacity and a molded inset top handle, making it a breeze to carry.
  • Eco-Friendly: Uses no refrigerants or Freons, making it 100% environmentally friendly.
T5 7-Day Programmable Thermostat with Touchscreen Display item
T5 7-Day Programmable Thermostat with Touchscreen Display
$25

Starting bid

  • This Thermostat is still new in the box, still shrink wrapped!
  • $109 item at Home Depot today
  • Model RTH8560D
  • Easy installation, comes with instructions
  • Upgrade your themostat STAT
Fluidmaster duoflush Complete Toilet Conversion System item
Fluidmaster duoflush Complete Toilet Conversion System
$5

Starting bid

  • Do you know what this is?
    DO YOU KNOW? This is way to convert your boring normal toilet into a duoflush FANCY toilet! 1/2 flush for #1
    Full flush for #2!
  • Save $$ with every flush!
  • New, open box, never been used.
  • Model 550DFRK-3
  • $5 starting bid (uninstalled)
  • If the price goes above $35 we will help you get it installed!
Award Winning Smoked Brisket item
Award Winning Smoked Brisket
$100

Starting bid

Savor an unforgettable meal with this award-winning smoked brisket, slow-smoked to tender, melt-in-your-mouth perfection and seasoned with a savory dry rub. Cooked, sliced, and vacuum-sealed for freshness, it’s ready to heat and serve, perfect for a special family dinner or entertaining guests with minimal fuss. Includes reheating instructions; simply warm and present a restaurant-quality centerpiece that will delight any barbecue lover.

Surf-and-Turf for Two item
Surf-and-Turf for Two
$100

Starting bid

Treat someone special to an exquisite surf-and-turf experience for two, prepared by award-winning chefs. This five-course meal features a crisp salad to start, savory crab cakes, creamy potatoes au gratin, a perfectly cooked steak, and a decadent dessert—each course crafted with premium ingredients and expert technique. Ideal for an intimate celebration or unforgettable night out, this culinary indulgence promises restaurant-quality service and flavors that linger.


Provided By:

Uncle Jesse’s BBQ | Nate & Miriam
Since 2017, this husband-and-wife team has earned 19 Grand & Reserve Grand Championships, 7 World Championship level top-10s, over 10 steak wins, and 40 ancillary titles. Proud to be the first-ever BBQ World Cup qualifier and 2025 SCA Mayor’s Award recipients. We love the friendships BBQ has brought us and share our passion by teaching others and mastering every category.

3 Hours of Construction Help! item
3 Hours of Construction Help!
$50

Starting bid

One of our supporters has donated 3 (THREE) hours of construction help either in labor, consulting, or both!
"I know how to frame, drywall, paint, roof, flooring (carpet, laminate, vinyl)...I've built decks, retaining walls, configured plumbing, and more."
Perfect for unfinished projects!

Apple Watch (series 7 GPS - 45mm) item
Apple Watch (series 7 GPS - 45mm)
$45

Starting bid

Check out this Apple Watch!

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS. 45mm (larger face). Sport band and charger cable included.

$130 on Amazon for Refurbished - Excellent, $160 brand new.

BID on this one today!

Blaze - 3d Printed Articulated Dragon item
Blaze - 3d Printed Articulated Dragon
$10

Starting bid

This beautifully printed 8 inch 3-d Dragon articulates amazingly well and its red and blue design is bound to be loved by someone special in your life.

3-d Printed Labubu item
3-d Printed Labubu
$5

Starting bid

This fun Labubu is 3-d printed with care and has so much personality!

Jlab Open Ear Headphones item
Jlab Open Ear Headphones
$30

Starting bid

JLab JBuds Open Wireless Open-Ear Headphones. They retail for $99.99!


Experience JBuds Open Headphones with open-ear design, 18+ hrs playtime, rich bass, Cloud Foam comfort, and clear calls or music while staying aware of your surroundings.

Kate Spade Purse item
Kate Spade Purse
$20

Starting bid

Kate Spade a designer brand, often sell brand new for $90. Get a bid on this beautiful purse for someone in your life today.

Yaber mini projector with HDMI item
Yaber mini projector with HDMI
$20

Starting bid

This Yaber mini projector with HDMI can go with you anywhere! Google it and see - retail these are $80! Bid on this one and get it while you still can!

It's not too late to donate! item
It's not too late to donate!
$1

Starting bid

It's not too late to donate!
If you have an item you wish to donate to AiR for this auction, email [email protected] and send a photo and a short description of your item and we'll get it posted! We will arrange delivery with you to the winner after the auction is over.

Donation Only - $25 item
Donation Only - $25
$25

Starting bid

Thank you for considering a donation to Adventures in Recovery!

Donation Only - $50 item
Donation Only - $50
$50

Starting bid

Thank you for considering a donation to Adventures in Recovery!

Donation Only - $100 item
Donation Only - $100
$100

Starting bid

Thank you for considering a donation to Adventures in Recovery!

Donation Only - $200 item
Donation Only - $200
$200

Starting bid

Thank you for considering a donation to Adventures in Recovery!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!