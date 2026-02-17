Advertise in the 2026 Annual Ira Dorsey Black and Gold Gala Digital Souvenir Journal

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About this event
🖤 Full-Page Ad
📏 Size: 8.5” x 11” (Portrait)
🔲 Best for: Large businesses, major sponsors, full brand stories, detailed promotions, or honoring a special milestone.
🎨 Recommended Elements:
✔ High-resolution image(s)
✔ Business logo & contact details
✔ QR code (optional) for direct website or social media access
✔ Engaging headline with supporting text
✔ Bold visuals with strong call-to-action
💛 Half-Page Ad
📏 Size: 8.5” x 5.5” (Landscape)
🔲 Best for: Medium-sized businesses, announcements, special offers, or highlighting an individual.
🎨 Recommended Elements:
✔ Eye-catching headline & concise text
✔ Business logo & branding
✔ High-quality image or graphic
✔ Social media links or website
Your name or company will be included in the patrons listing in the digital souvenir program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!