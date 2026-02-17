Hosted by

Alpha Phi Alpha Ira Dorsey Scholarship Endowment Fund Inc

About this event

Advertise in the 2026 Annual Ira Dorsey Black and Gold Gala Digital Souvenir Journal

www.iradorsey.org/bgg

Full Page Digital AD
$150

🖤 Full-Page Ad

📏 Size: 8.5” x 11” (Portrait)
🔲 Best for: Large businesses, major sponsors, full brand stories, detailed promotions, or honoring a special milestone.
🎨 Recommended Elements:
✔ High-resolution image(s)
✔ Business logo & contact details
✔ QR code (optional) for direct website or social media access
✔ Engaging headline with supporting text
✔ Bold visuals with strong call-to-action

Half Page Digital AD
$75

💛 Half-Page Ad

📏 Size: 8.5” x 5.5” (Landscape)
🔲 Best for: Medium-sized businesses, announcements, special offers, or highlighting an individual.
🎨 Recommended Elements:
✔ Eye-catching headline & concise text
✔ Business logo & branding
✔ High-quality image or graphic
✔ Social media links or website

Patron Ad
$35

Your name or company will be included in the patrons listing in the digital souvenir program.

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