Alpha Phi Alpha Ira Dorsey Scholarship Endowment Fund Inc
About this event
Advertise in the 40th Annual Ira Dorsey Black and Gold Gala Digital Souvenir Journal
www.iradorsey.org/bgg
Full Page Digital AD
$150
🖤 Full-Page Ad
📏 Size: 8.5” x 11” (Portrait)
🔲 Best for: Large businesses, major sponsors, full brand stories, detailed promotions, or honoring a special milestone.
🎨 Recommended Elements:
✔ High-resolution image(s)
✔ Business logo & contact details
✔ QR code (optional) for direct website or social media access
✔ Engaging headline with supporting text
✔ Bold visuals with strong call-to-action
🖤 Full-Page Ad
📏 Size: 8.5” x 11” (Portrait)
🔲 Best for: Large businesses, major sponsors, full brand stories, detailed promotions, or honoring a special milestone.
🎨 Recommended Elements:
✔ High-resolution image(s)
✔ Business logo & contact details
✔ QR code (optional) for direct website or social media access
✔ Engaging headline with supporting text
✔ Bold visuals with strong call-to-action
Half Page Digital AD
$75
💛 Half-Page Ad
📏 Size: 8.5” x 5.5” (Landscape)
🔲 Best for: Medium-sized businesses, announcements, special offers, or highlighting an individual.
🎨 Recommended Elements:
✔ Eye-catching headline & concise text
✔ Business logo & branding
✔ High-quality image or graphic
✔ Social media links or website
💛 Half-Page Ad
📏 Size: 8.5” x 5.5” (Landscape)
🔲 Best for: Medium-sized businesses, announcements, special offers, or highlighting an individual.
🎨 Recommended Elements:
✔ Eye-catching headline & concise text
✔ Business logo & branding
✔ High-quality image or graphic
✔ Social media links or website
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!