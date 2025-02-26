Hosted by

Alpha Phi Alpha Ira Dorsey Scholarship Endowment Fund Inc

About this event

Advertise in the 40th Annual Ira Dorsey Black and Gold Gala Digital Souvenir Journal

www.iradorsey.org/bgg

Full Page Digital AD
$150
🖤 Full-Page Ad 📏 Size: 8.5” x 11” (Portrait) 🔲 Best for: Large businesses, major sponsors, full brand stories, detailed promotions, or honoring a special milestone. 🎨 Recommended Elements: ✔ High-resolution image(s) ✔ Business logo & contact details ✔ QR code (optional) for direct website or social media access ✔ Engaging headline with supporting text ✔ Bold visuals with strong call-to-action
Half Page Digital AD
$75
💛 Half-Page Ad 📏 Size: 8.5” x 5.5” (Landscape) 🔲 Best for: Medium-sized businesses, announcements, special offers, or highlighting an individual. 🎨 Recommended Elements: ✔ Eye-catching headline & concise text ✔ Business logo & branding ✔ High-quality image or graphic ✔ Social media links or website

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