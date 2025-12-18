ADVERTISE: LED Sign

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Market yourself in lights! The Chamber's new high-tech LED sign located on Palisades Blvd next to the Chamber building is a great way to share a simple ad and get great exposure.
Reported traffic at this location is approximately 77,000 cars per month!
Market yourself in lights! The Chamber's new high-tech LED sign located on Palisades Blvd next to the Chamber building is a great way to share a simple ad and get great exposure.
Reported traffic at this location is approximately 77,000 cars per month!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!