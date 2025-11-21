Global Vision Christian School Broadfording

Offered by

Global Vision Christian School Broadfording

About the memberships

Campus Advertising Program

Basic Package
$750

Valid for one year

2.5' x 4' sign in the gymnasium

Intermediate Package
$2,000

Valid for one year

2.5' x 4' sign in the gymnasium

2’ x 3’ Outdoor sign along road

Digital advertisement on hallway

TV

Logo on school website

Advanced Package
$4,000

Valid for one year

2.5’ x 4’ Sign in the gymnasium

2’ x 3’ Aluminum sign along road

Digital advertisement on hallway TV

Logo added to school website

Yearbook advertisement

Logo placement on athletic social

media graphics (Instagram &

Facebook, 10 posts per year)

Add a donation for Global Vision Christian School Broadfording

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!