Advertise with us

The Minnesota Legionnaire

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The Minnesota Legionnaire

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Biz Card Advertisement item
Biz Card Advertisement
$148

Biz Card is a 2x2, meaning 2 columns by 2 inches. (Specifically, it is 3.3611 inches wide by 2 inches high.)

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2x3 Advertisement item
2x3 Advertisement
$222

This is 2 columns by 3 inches. (Specifically, it is 3.3611 inches wide by 3 inches high.)

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2x4 Advertisement item
2x4 Advertisement
$296

This is 2 columns by 4 inches. (Specifically, it is 3.3611 inches wide by 4 inches high.)

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2x5 Advertisement item
2x5 Advertisement
$370

This is 2 columns by 5 inches. (Specifically, it is 3.3611 inches wide by 5 inches high.)

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Eighth-page Advertisement item
Eighth-page Advertisement
$416.25

Eighth-page is 2 columns by 5.625 inches. (Specifically, it is 3.3611 inches wide by 5.625 inches high.)

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Quarter-page Advertisement item
Quarter-page Advertisement
$832.50

Quarter-page is 3 columns by 7.5 inches. (Specifically, it is 5.1042 inches wide by 7.5 inches high.)

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Half-page Advertisement item
Half-page Advertisement
$1,665

Half-page is 6 columns by 7.5 inches. (Specifically, it is 10.3333 inches wide by 7.5 inches high.)

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Full-page Advertisement item
Full-page Advertisement
$3,330

Full-page is 6 columns by 15 inches. (Specifically, it is 10.3333 inches wide by 15 inches high.)

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Pay Your Invoice item
Pay Your Invoice
Pay what you can

$

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