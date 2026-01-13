Advertise with us

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About this shop
Biz Card is a 2x2, meaning 2 columns by 2 inches. (Specifically, it is 3.3611 inches wide by 2 inches high.)
This is 2 columns by 3 inches. (Specifically, it is 3.3611 inches wide by 3 inches high.)
This is 2 columns by 4 inches. (Specifically, it is 3.3611 inches wide by 4 inches high.)
This is 2 columns by 5 inches. (Specifically, it is 3.3611 inches wide by 5 inches high.)
Eighth-page is 2 columns by 5.625 inches. (Specifically, it is 3.3611 inches wide by 5.625 inches high.)
Quarter-page is 3 columns by 7.5 inches. (Specifically, it is 5.1042 inches wide by 7.5 inches high.)
Half-page is 6 columns by 7.5 inches. (Specifically, it is 10.3333 inches wide by 7.5 inches high.)
Full-page is 6 columns by 15 inches. (Specifically, it is 10.3333 inches wide by 15 inches high.)
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