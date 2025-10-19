Advertise Your Business on a Fence Banner

Hosted by
About this event
Includes fence banner along entrance to baseball complex for entire 25-26 season, one season pass, link to your business on our website and opportunity to throw ceremonial first pitch at a Varsity game.
Includes fence banner along entrance to baseball complex for entire 25-26 season, one season pass, link to your business on our website and opportunity to throw ceremonial first pitch at a Varsity game.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!