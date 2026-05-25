Sharon Woods Civic Association

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Sharon Woods Civic Association

About this event

Gatepost Advertisement

The Gatepost Door Hangers (Exclusive Placement)
$400

Your business-card-size ad is printed and delivered directly to the homes of more than 1,800 residents.

The Gatepost Email Newsletter
$180

Your ad is embedded inside all news/update emails sent to residents subscribed to our list.

The Gatepost Online Newsletter
$180

Your ad is embedded on all news/update articles on our website.

SharonWoodsCA.org Homepage
$120

Your ad is embedded in a prominent location on the homepage of our website.

SharonWoodsCA.org Footer
$120

Your ad is embedded into the footer of our website on all pages and articles.

Add a donation for Sharon Woods Civic Association

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