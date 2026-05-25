Gatepost Advertisement

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Your business-card-size ad is printed and delivered directly to the homes of more than 1,800 residents.
Your ad is embedded inside all news/update emails sent to residents subscribed to our list.
Your ad is embedded on all news/update articles on our website.
Your ad is embedded in a prominent location on the homepage of our website.
Your ad is embedded into the footer of our website on all pages and articles.
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