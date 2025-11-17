Advertising

Stained Glass Theatre Mid Missouri

Back Cover in Full Color
$1,000

Each SGTMIDMO Production program could include your ad.  


Programs are folded so a full page ad measure 5 x 8 inches (with a 1/4" margin).  


Provide your own graphic or we will assist you in creating one.

Inside Front or Back in Full Color
$750

Full Color Page (Interior)
$500

Full Page Black & White
$400

Half Page Color (Interior)
$350

Half Page Black & White
$250

Quarter Page Black & White
$150

