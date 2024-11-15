Holiday Bazaar 2024 Raffle

VALUE: $200. Enjoy an exquisite brunch for 4 guests at Sadelle's in Highland Park Village, including house-selected wine! *Package cannot be returned to restaurant for exchange or credit. Restrictions apply. Final sale. Exclusive of tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and based on availability. Caviar and Vodka not included. Market Price items may not be included. This gift certificate does not expire. Blackout dates may apply. Can be used at any Sadelle's location ( Dallas, NYC, and Miami).

VALUE: $200. Enjoy an exquisite brunch for 4 guests at Sadelle's in Highland Park Village, including house-selected wine! *Package cannot be returned to restaurant for exchange or credit. Restrictions apply. Final sale. Exclusive of tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and based on availability. Caviar and Vodka not included. Market Price items may not be included. This gift certificate does not expire. Blackout dates may apply. Can be used at any Sadelle's location ( Dallas, NYC, and Miami).

seeMoreDetailsMobile