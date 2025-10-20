Advocate Circle Membership

For families and leaders who want to help MHA expand its reach and strengthen the voice of military homeschoolers worldwide.





Includes everything in Supporter, plus:

Invitations to Advocacy Circle Calls for behind-the-scenes discussions on education issues

Optional recognition on MHA’s website as an “Advocacy Partner Family”

10% discount on conference registrations and leadership workshops

Priority access to new programs and pilot initiatives

Access to exclusive survey data, reports, and research insights

Unlimited access to all webinars, including advanced and special-topic sessions

Participation in the Exceptional Learners Task Force, contributing to national-level advocacy

Early access to reports on EFMP and special education support for homeschoolers

All partner discounts available to Supporter Members

Advocate Circle members are part of MHA’s leadership heartbeat. Whether your family is stateside or overseas, raising gifted learners, exceptional learners, or anything in between, your partnership strengthens our collective voice and builds a more connected and empowered community.