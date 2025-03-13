Advocate Membership

Car/Window decal or magnet
Membership card
Invitation to annual open board meetings and members-only events
Logo cooler
Reserved seating at a member event
Complimentary tent space at any VHAC event
Plaque or window decal recognizing supporting VHAC
Original Vestavia Hills print
Promotion for your artist events
25% off VHAC workshops and seminars
50% off VHAC vendor fees
Original, one of a kind artwork from local artist, selection from provided options, including painting and pottery
Custom artwork – selection from provided options
Reserved seating at a member event
Complimentary Tent space at any of our events
Car/Window decal or magnet
Membership card
Invitation to annual open board meetings and members-only events
Logo cooler
Reserved seating at a member event
Complimentary tent space at any VHAC event
Plaque or window decal recognizing supporting VHAC
Original Vestavia Hills print
Promotion for your artist events
25% off VHAC workshops and seminars
50% off VHAC vendor fees
Original, one of a kind artwork from local artist, selection from provided options, including painting and pottery
Custom artwork – selection from provided options
Reserved seating at a member event
Complimentary Tent space at any of our events
Add a donation for Vestavia Hills Arts Council
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!