Offered by

Vestavia Hills Arts Council

About the memberships

Advocate Membership

Advocate Membership
$5,000

Valid until March 18, 2027

Car/Window decal or magnet Membership card Invitation to annual open board meetings and members-only events Logo cooler Reserved seating at a member event Complimentary tent space at any VHAC event Plaque or window decal recognizing supporting VHAC Original Vestavia Hills print Promotion for your artist events 25% off VHAC workshops and seminars 50% off VHAC vendor fees Original, one of a kind artwork from local artist, selection from provided options, including painting and pottery Custom artwork – selection from provided options Reserved seating at a member event Complimentary Tent space at any of our events
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