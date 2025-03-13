Advocate Membership

Car/Window decal or magnet Membership card Invitation to annual open board meetings and members-only events Logo cooler Reserved seating at a member event Complimentary tent space at any VHAC event Plaque or window decal recognizing supporting VHAC Original Vestavia Hills print Promotion for your artist events 25% off VHAC workshops and seminars 50% off VHAC vendor fees Original, one of a kind artwork from local artist, selection from provided options, including painting and pottery Custom artwork – selection from provided options Reserved seating at a member event Complimentary Tent space at any of our events

Car/Window decal or magnet Membership card Invitation to annual open board meetings and members-only events Logo cooler Reserved seating at a member event Complimentary tent space at any VHAC event Plaque or window decal recognizing supporting VHAC Original Vestavia Hills print Promotion for your artist events 25% off VHAC workshops and seminars 50% off VHAC vendor fees Original, one of a kind artwork from local artist, selection from provided options, including painting and pottery Custom artwork – selection from provided options Reserved seating at a member event Complimentary Tent space at any of our events

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