Advocating with Pride: In Practice | LGBTQ+ Perspectives in Law

Limited to government and solo practitioners. Includes 1 guest ticket, name listed at the event on social media/website.
Catalyst Sponsorship
$1,000
Includes 2 guest tickets, name and logo listed at the event on social media/website.
Pillar Sponsorship
$1,500
Includes 2 guest tickets, sponsorship of 1 student ticket, name and logo listed at the event on social media/website, ad in the event program, preferred table assignment.
Luminary Sponsorship
$2,500
Includes 2 guest tickets, sponsorship of 2 student tickets, name and logo listed at the event on social media/website, ad in the event program, preferred table assignment, welcome remarks at the event, and listed sponsor at future Women of Color in Law programs for 2025
