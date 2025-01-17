Advocating with Pride: In Practice | LGBTQ+ Perspectives in Law

Includes 2 guest tickets, sponsorship of 2 student tickets, name and logo listed at the event on social media/website, ad in the event program, preferred table assignment, welcome remarks at the event, and listed sponsor at future Women of Color in Law programs for 2025

Includes 2 guest tickets, sponsorship of 2 student tickets, name and logo listed at the event on social media/website, ad in the event program, preferred table assignment, welcome remarks at the event, and listed sponsor at future Women of Color in Law programs for 2025

seeMoreDetailsMobile