Ady's Grand Prix Drift Ride Experience

One ticket. One seat. One wild ride. This ticket gets you one ride along in a professional drift car with a skilled driver behind the wheel. Valid for one person. Includes helmet. Perfect for first timers or anyone ready to check "ride in a drift car" off their bucket list.
Drift Experience - 3 Ride Bundle
$50
More rides. More thrills. More savings. This ticket includes three ride alongs in a professional drift car. Use all three yourself for back to back excitement - or share the fun with friends and family! Valid for three rides total. Can be used by one person for multiple rides or shared with up to 3 people. Includes helmets for each rider. Best value for those who just can't get enough tire smoke and sideways action.
Drift Experience - 7 Ride Bundle
$100
The ultimate adrenaline pack. This tickets gives you seven ride alongs in a professional drift car. Perfect for families, groups, or anyone who wants to keep the action going all day long. Valid for seven total rides. Can be used by one person or shared among multiple people. Includes helmets for all riders. More rides = more fun and more savings.
