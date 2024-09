Have an aspiring paleontologist? Let them learn what it’s really like to be one!





In this 2nd series of our Junior Guide to Paleontology course, students will learn how to jacket fossils like we do in the field, plaster casting, and even take home their own self cast fossil!





Class is $75 per student, suggested age range is 8-16.





July 6, 2024 9-11am





Located at Texas Through Time Museum

110 N Waco

Hillsboro, TX 76645