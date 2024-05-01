Local Pro Wrestling presents SETTLE THE $CORE

1 person VIP meet and greet with Aj Francis in the ring prior to the Show. This will begin at 6:30. There is no difference for a child or adult for this ticket. You will also be guaranteed a front row seat. Pictures can be taken with YOUR OWN PROVIDED DEVICE. If this is purchased for a single person in a party the party will not be allowed to sit in the front row with the VIP.

1 person VIP meet and greet with Aj Francis in the ring prior to the Show. This will begin at 6:30. There is no difference for a child or adult for this ticket. You will also be guaranteed a front row seat. Pictures can be taken with YOUR OWN PROVIDED DEVICE. If this is purchased for a single person in a party the party will not be allowed to sit in the front row with the VIP.

seeMoreDetailsMobile