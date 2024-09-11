2024 Spirits with the Spectres

Rotation 2 (NEW): The May Place/The Elks Lodge/Hair Fusion. Time: 5:45PM-10PM This event is a walking historical tour of downtown Durango. It is unusual in that patrons will access underground locations during the event. We want to make sure that everyone has a great time at the event and stays safe, so here are some considerations for each patron: Alcohol: This event is for patrons 21 years and older. Alcohol will be present in addition to non-alcoholic drink options. We request that all patrons who choose to drink alcohol at the event do so responsibly. We will be checking IDs. Navigation: This tour is a walking tour of downtown Durango. Entry into underground locations includes frequent navigation of stairs and uneven terrain in addition to the underground ballroom of the Strater Hotel. Tour Content: Historical information shared for this event includes narratives common to Durango's history including subjects of general violence, homicide, suicide, and prostitution. Information may be triggering for some and not be suitable for all. Drawing Tickets: Each event ticket comes with 2 drawing tickets that guests can use at any of the stops when they see prizes that they like! Additional tickets may be purchased below. Please contact Durango Education Foundation Director, Wendy Allsbrook Javier, at 970-769-7600 if you have additional questions/concerns about the event's accessibility or content.

Rotation 2 (NEW): The May Place/The Elks Lodge/Hair Fusion. Time: 5:45PM-10PM This event is a walking historical tour of downtown Durango. It is unusual in that patrons will access underground locations during the event. We want to make sure that everyone has a great time at the event and stays safe, so here are some considerations for each patron: Alcohol: This event is for patrons 21 years and older. Alcohol will be present in addition to non-alcoholic drink options. We request that all patrons who choose to drink alcohol at the event do so responsibly. We will be checking IDs. Navigation: This tour is a walking tour of downtown Durango. Entry into underground locations includes frequent navigation of stairs and uneven terrain in addition to the underground ballroom of the Strater Hotel. Tour Content: Historical information shared for this event includes narratives common to Durango's history including subjects of general violence, homicide, suicide, and prostitution. Information may be triggering for some and not be suitable for all. Drawing Tickets: Each event ticket comes with 2 drawing tickets that guests can use at any of the stops when they see prizes that they like! Additional tickets may be purchased below. Please contact Durango Education Foundation Director, Wendy Allsbrook Javier, at 970-769-7600 if you have additional questions/concerns about the event's accessibility or content.

seeMoreDetailsMobile