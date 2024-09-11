Intro to Just Transition Investing - Fundamentals Training - Spring 2025

To register for this training and further support Justice Funders' national network for learning and action, please select this option. May 29, 2025 (1-4PM ET) - A Just Transition requires divestment from the dominant financial system and redirecting that capital into community-controlled institutions and activities that build the self-determination of frontline BIPOC communities and decrease reliance on philanthropy over the long term. Building on the Resonance 2.0 Framework, this training will introduce the concept of Just Transition Investing by specifically exploring and playing with the core principles of the Just Transition Investment Framework. We will discuss emergent strategies philanthropic institutions can activate to create a fresh vision and direction that no longer maximizes foundation profits nor preserves institutional wealth, but instead shifts capital and power to build the economic power of our frontline communities. This intro-level training will serve as a foundational building block for an upcoming 2025 program dedicated to equipping foundation staff with tools, strategies, and knowledge applied in investing spaces to champion a Just Transition.

