2024 "Dad's Day Out"-Healthy Dads, Healthy Homes, Healthy Communities

June 15, 2024 KC United! Youth/Family Education & Sports Initiative will be hosting our annual family fun day! This year the emphasis will be on providing dads and their families to come out and ...'play'.

Healthy family fun, healthy games, food and more will be the order of the day.

Local community vendors will be on hand to provide information on various ways that DADS can get and stay healthy, emotionally, physically, educationally and economically.

KC Wolf will also be in attendance!

Date: June 15, 2024

Time: 10am-12pm

The first 50 dads and their families will receive a 50.00 gift card as well as a DADS ROCK t-shirt!