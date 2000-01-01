Troop 485 – Camporee at Broad Creek Memorial Scout Reservation





Gunpowder Falls District Camporee is scheduled for the weekend of April 26-28 at Broad Creek . We will be attending along with Troop 1485.





We will camp at Broad Creek Memorial Scout Reservation (Susquehanna). This is a TWO night camping weekend.





We will be putting our scout skills to the test. It is a friendly competition between scout troops.





MEET at the Mt. Carmel Park N Ride at 5:30 Friday evening. Eat dinner before or bring a brown bag dinner.

Saturday breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as Sunday breakfast will be prepared in individual patrols.





WEAR: Arrive in class A. Make sure your uniform is complete and neat. Bring class B for backup for Saturday.





RETURN: Sunday morning at the Mt. Carmel Park N Ride. (Coordinators will call to communicate an arrival time on Sunday.)

COST: $20.00 per scout.

WE NEED ADULT VOLUNTEERS to drive scouts, camp and support camporee activities.





WHAT SHOULD YOU BRING? Look for the packing list in the confirmation email.

