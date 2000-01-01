Logo
T485 - Immanuel Episcopal Church
Troop 485 – Camporee at Broad Creek Memorial Scout Reservation

1929 Susquehanna Hall Rd, Whiteford, MD 21160, USA


Gunpowder Falls District Camporee is scheduled for the weekend of April 26-28 at Broad Creek.  We will be attending along with Troop 1485.  


We will camp at Broad Creek Memorial Scout Reservation (Susquehanna). This is a TWO night camping weekend. 


We will be putting our scout skills to the test. It is a friendly competition between scout troops. 


MEET at the Mt. Carmel Park N Ride at 5:30 Friday evening. Eat dinner before or bring a brown bag dinner.

Saturday breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as Sunday breakfast will be prepared in individual patrols.


WEAR: Arrive in class A. Make sure your uniform is complete and neat. Bring class B for backup for Saturday.


RETURN: Sunday morning at the Mt. Carmel Park N Ride. (Coordinators will call to communicate an arrival time on Sunday.)

COST: $20.00 per scout.

WE NEED ADULT VOLUNTEERS to drive scouts, camp and support camporee activities. 


 
WHAT SHOULD YOU BRING? Look for the packing list in the confirmation email. 
 

 

