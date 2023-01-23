DSRWC 2023 Crab Feed

Our Crab Feed is back!Join us for a fun filled evening of eating and socializing with your Family & Friends!!









Join us at St Raymond's Church on Jan. 23 for the Annual Crab Feed hosted by the Dublin San Ramon Women's Club.

Doors open at 4:00 pm for an All-You-Can-Eat Crab Buffet with helpings.

Activities include:

all you can eat crab buffet with sides

silent desert table auction

raffle drawings for great prizes

games and prizes

For other questions or queries, please contact ?? at ??

Also visit our home page at : ??



