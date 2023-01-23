DSRWC 2023 Crab Feed

Our Crab Feed is back!Join us for a fun filled evening of eating and socializing with your Family & Friends!!
Join us at St Raymond's Church on Jan. 23 for the Annual Crab Feed hosted by the Dublin San Ramon Women's Club.
Doors open at 4:00 pm for an All-You-Can-Eat Crab Buffet with helpings.
Activities include:
- all you can eat crab buffet with sides
- silent desert table auction
- raffle drawings for great prizes
For other questions or queries, please contact ?? at ??
Also visit our home page at : ??