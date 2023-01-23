Logo
GFWC Dublin/San Ramon Women's Club
DSRWC 2023 Crab Feed

11555 Shannon Ave, Dublin, CA 94568, USA

Our Crab Feed is back!Join us for a fun filled evening of eating and socializing with your Family & Friends!!



Join us at St Raymond's Church on Jan. 23 for the Annual Crab Feed hosted by the Dublin San Ramon Women's Club.

Doors open at 4:00 pm for an All-You-Can-Eat Crab Buffet with helpings.

Activities include:

  • all you can eat crab buffet with sides
  • silent desert table auction
  • raffle drawings for great prizes
  • games and prizes

For other questions or queries, please contact ?? at ??

Also visit our home page at : ??


