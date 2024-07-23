eventClosed

Top Golf Spirit Night August 2024

16011 Grant St

Thornton, CO 80023, USA

addExtraDonation

$

General Admission
$22
Each ticket includes two hours of gameplay, free Top Golf membership card, and unlimited fountain drinks, lemonade, and water.
Brantner Teachers and Staff
$15
Discounted tickets for teachers and staff! Each ticket includes two hours of gameplay, free Top Golf membership card, and unlimited fountain drinks, lemonade, and water. Please bring your school ID to check in.
Private Bay - Up to 6 players
$120
groupTicketCaption
Purchase an entire bay and save! Your private bay will not be shared, and can accommodate up to six players. Lowers the price to $20 per person! Each ticket includes two hours of gameplay, free Top Golf membership card, and unlimited fountain drinks, lemonade, and water.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing