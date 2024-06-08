2024 Grand Council Raffle

Most Illustrious Companion Dr. Paul L. Daniels Grand Master of the Grand Council of Cryptic Masons is hosting a raffle to raise for CMMRF (Cryptic Masons Medical Research Foundation). With a retail value over $$50, this Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker can do it all. It can Grill, BBQ smoke, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil, and Dehydrate with 100% real woodfire flavors - all in one place!





• 7-in-1 Functionality: Grill, BBQ smoke, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil, and Dehydrate with 100% real woodfire flavors - all in one place.

• Capacity to Entertain: 180 square inches of cooking space—30% more than the original Ninja outdoor grill—that fits up to 2 full racks of ribs, 10 burgers, 4 lbs of wings, 2 7-lbs chickens, or a 10-lb brisket

• Cook Without Guesswork: Use the Ninja ProConnect app to pair your grill to your phone to monitor and control cook time and temp of two different proteins, receive real-time notifications, and even access cooking charts.

• Never Miss a Step: Enjoy your cookout and receive notifications right to your phone like when your grill is preheated, when it’s time to add your food, and even when to flip your food.

• Woodfire Technology: Powered by electricity, flavored by real wood burning pellets for all the flavor and none of the flame. Add woodfire flavor you can see and taste.

• Foolproof BBQ Smoker: Authentic BBQ bark and flavor—fast and easy with just ½ cup of pellets.

• Dual Thermometer Cooking: Includes 2 built-in thermometers so you can cook 2 different protein types to 2 different doneness settings from rare to well.

• Weather Resistant: Built to withstand the elements, cook and store outdoors year-round.

• Grill From Just About Anywhere: From small apartment balcony, to RV, to deck, to backyard or even parking lot party.





What's Included: 180-sq-in nonstick grill grate, 2 built-in thermometers, crisper basket, pellet scoop, Ninja Woodfire Robust & All-Purpose Blend pellet starter packs, grease tray, disposable grease tray!





Worth over $450!