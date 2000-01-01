Christmas Gifts for Hilarious Giving

Give your friends and loved ones the pleasure of helping others.

Choose from the options and receive a beautiful card made out to the person you indicate, describing the gift given in their name.

Select the number of each gift you would like to purchase, then tap Select below. On the next page, please input the Recipient's Name and if you would like your cards Printed or Emailed to you. Send it on to your loved one, knowing that you are making a difference in someone's life!

Amounts reflect current suggested donations.