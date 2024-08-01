Astonishing Sponsors

By becoming our California Paperwork Filing Donor, you will be given 2 complementary tickets a production in the 2024-2025 show season, as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
Show Sponsor: Finding Nemo JR.
$3,000
By becoming our Finding Nemo JR. Show Sponsor you will be given 2 complementary tickets and 2 snack vouchers to each production in the 2024-2025 show season (10 tickets total), as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
Show Sponsor: Spring 2025 Teens Musical
$3,000
By becoming our Spring 2025 Teens Musical Show Sponsor you will be given 2 complementary tickets and 2 snack vouchers to each production in the 2024-2025 show season (10 tickets total), as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
Spring 2025 Teen Show Facility Sponsor
$2,000
By becoming our Spring 2025 Teen Musical Show Facility Sponsor you will be given 2 complementary tickets and 2 snack vouchers to each production in the 2024-2025 show season (10 tickets total), as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
Show Sponsor: Holiday Inn
$3,000
By becoming our Holiday Inn Show Sponsor you will be given 2 complementary tickets and 2 snack vouchers to each production in the 2024-2025 show season (10 tickets total), as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
Curtain Pull
$1,700
By sponsoring our Curtain Pull, you will be given 2 complementary tickets and 2 snack vouchers to each production in the 2024-2025 show season (10 tickets total), as well as your name (or business) listed in the show program.
