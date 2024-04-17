Zen Studies Program- Rev. Richard Daiko Smykla

Our monthly Dharma discussions are always preceded by silent meditation (Zazen) and walking meditation (kinhin) as well as chanting of the Sutras. Each week a senior monk will offer a Dharma talk on a wide variety of buddhist topics.

This week Rev. Richard Daiko Smykla will offer a Dharma talk on: Listening without Expectation





The path to Awakening cannot be broken down into a series of steps or procedures. It is not a problem to be solved through calculation or technique. Rather, we learn to listen, to wait and allow doubt to simmer, while having no expectations of its outcome...over time we develop faith in the process, as we see it begin to bear fruit in our daily lives. The Dharma practices of meditation and contemplation are the means of learning to let go of the things that we are not.





















