Adonia Willis - WGHS Band Payment Plan

$449 Due - As of 4/30/25 for 2024-2025 Year, $1249 Due as of 5/10/25 for 2025-2026 Year AVOID PAYING ADD'L FEES 1. Select OTHER from the dropdown 2. Type 0.00 to pay zero additional fees 3. Add'l Fees are ***NOT REFUNDABLE***

$449 Due - As of 4/30/25 for 2024-2025 Year, $1249 Due as of 5/10/25 for 2025-2026 Year AVOID PAYING ADD'L FEES 1. Select OTHER from the dropdown 2. Type 0.00 to pay zero additional fees 3. Add'l Fees are ***NOT REFUNDABLE***

seeMoreDetailsMobile