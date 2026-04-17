Mackay HSA's Tricky Tray

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Starting bid
Join Mrs. Chizzik as principal for the day!
Starting bid
Be the librarian for the day with Ms. Brenzel!
Starting bid
"Pops with Pals" with the 3rd grade teachers. We will host a lunch with the teachers, complete with ice pops and some games!
Starting bid
Our team would like to offer "Pops with Pals" as a prize for the tricky tray. We will host a lunch with the teachers, complete with ice pops and some games!
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