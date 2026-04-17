Hosted by

Mackay Home School Association

About this event

Mackay HSA's Tricky Tray

Principal for the Day
$10

Starting bid

Join Mrs. Chizzik as principal for the day!

Librarian for the Day
$10

Starting bid

Be the librarian for the day with Ms. Brenzel! 


  • Check books in and out of the library. 
  • Code using Ozobots, Dash Robot, and Scratch. 
  • Stamp, label,and add new books to the collection. 
  • Read to classes and more!


Pops with Pals 3rd Grade Staff #1
$10

Starting bid

"Pops with Pals" with the 3rd grade teachers. We will host a lunch with the teachers, complete with ice pops and some games! 

Pops with Pals #1 (Copy)
$10

Starting bid

Our team would like to offer "Pops with Pals" as a prize for the tricky tray. We will host a lunch with the teachers, complete with ice pops and some games!

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